One of the many new shows to hold a panel at this year’s San Diego Comic-Con was the upcoming Disney+ series National Treasure: Edge of History. The ten-episode series is a continuation of the National Treasure movies, which starred Nicolas Cage, Jon Voight, Diane Kruger, and Justin Bartha. But unlike the films which followed Cage’s Benjamin Gates, the series is an expansion of the franchise, following Jess, a young DREAMer, played by Lisette Olivera, as she searches for answers about her family, embarking on a brand-new adventure to save a lost Pan-American treasure. Disney has revealed her character is brilliant, resourceful, and always on the search for a good mystery, and will have to use her natural talent for solving puzzles to race against time to uncover her own buried history.

The series is directed by Mira Nair, produced by Marianne and Cormac Wibberley (they wrote the first two films), and also stars Jordan Rodrigues, Zuri Reed, Jake Austin Walker, Antonio Cipriano, Lyndon Smith, Jacob Vargas, Bartha (reprising his role as Riley Poole), Harvey Keitel (back as Peter Sadusky), and Catherine Zeta-Jones.

After premiering a new featurette and talking about the series at SDCC, most of the cast and Cormac and Marianne Wibberley dropped by the Collider studio to talk about the show. During the fun interview they teased what the series is about, the show's connection to National Treasure 2, what they’re excited for people to see, their favorite episodes, how they shot in Baton Rouge and that’s also where the series takes place, how each season will focus on one treasure, how the series happened, and a lot more. In addition, I asked them if they’re hoping for Cage to cameo in a future season.

Image via Disney+

Watch the full interview above, and below is a list of what we talked about, and the recent behind the scenes featurette.

Lisette Olivera, Jake Austin Walker, Antonio Cipriano, Jordan Rodrigues, Zuri Reed, Lyndon Smith, and Cormac and Marianne Wibberley