Few things say adventure quite like "I'm gonna steal the Declaration of Independence," the battle cry of a generation that was pulled into the exciting action and adventure of Disney's National Treasure franchise. Now, Disney is bringing viewers a new generation of treasure hunters (and protectors) with National Treasure: Edge of History. Set within the same universe as the movies, Edge of History is an expansion of the franchise that follows a new protagonist, Jess (Lisette Olivera), as she learns about her family history. Just a day ahead of the show's premiere, Disney+ has shared a new teaser on what to expect.

The latest teaser begins as Jess learns about the significance of a necklace she wears, from none other than Peter Sadusky (a role reprised by Harvey Keitel). It then draws inspiration from the movies' technique of showing viewers a specific, related history as Jess narrates over it. This time around, it features a group of women called the Daughters of the Plumed Serpent who spread a treasure map across a few civilizations. Naturally, the map pieces were lost to time, but Jess learns she has connection to the women. As the teaser continues, it offers a glimpse of the stakes Jess and her friends will face and showcases a few of the locations the crew will head to.

Though a little more is still to come, the teaser is a fitting end to pre-premiere looks at the series. For the past couple of weeks, the show's social media accounts have led fans on their own treasure hunt, with clues leading to viewers to additional clips and promos. While the clues have been simple enough, it's been a clever way to keep fans engaged while they wait for this latest treasure hunt to fully begin.

Image via Disney+

RELATED: 'National Treasure: Edge of History' Review: X Doesn't Quite Mark the Spot

Edge of History will follow Jess, a 20-something DREAMer whose life is upended after she learns about a centuries old treasure tied to her family history, specifically her late father. So, Jess sets out to uncover the secrets of her family tree while seeking the treasure, enlisting the help of her friends — Tasha (Zuri Reed), Oren (Antonio Cipriano), and Ethan (Jordan Rodrigues). However, it's a race against time as the group attempts to find the treasure before a black market antiquities dealer named Billie (Catherine Zeta-Jones) finds it first.

Edge of History was written by franchise alums Cormac and Marianne WIbberley. Jon Turteltaub and Jerry Bruckheimer also return to executive produce the series alongside Jonathan Littman, KristieAnne Reed, Rick Muirragui, and Mira Nair. Series directors include Nair and Kevin Alejandro. ABC Signature produced as part of Disney Television Studios. Additional cast includes Lyndon Smith, Jake Austin Walker, and Justin Bartha reprising his role as Riley Poole.

National Treasure: Edge of History premieres with its first two episodes on December 14. The remaining eight episodes will drop weekly every Wednesday. Watch the newest teaser below: