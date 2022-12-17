Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for the Disney+ series, National Treasure: The Edge of History.

The new Disney+ show, National Treasure: The Edge of History, builds on the National Treasure franchise but is a strange sequel. The series introduces a new set of lead characters without a direct connection to Nicolas Cage's Ben Gates, who leads the film. Yet rather than aligning the content, the show focuses on the concept of the films. National Treasure and National Treasure 2: Book of Secrets tells the story of a determined historian who desperately wants to prove the truth in the legends his grandfather told him. With the help of his dorky friend, Riley Poole (Justin Bartha), skeptical father, Patrick Gates (Jon Voight), and love interest Abigail Chase (Diane Kruger), Ben steals the Declaration of Independence. They find a treasure map on the back. In the sequel film, the team works together again to clear the name of Ben's ancestor after he is accused of masterminding the Lincoln assassination.

The series centers on young immigrant Jess Valenzuela (Lisette Olivera), who loves solving puzzles. When an unforeseen set of circumstances lead her to uncover a connection between a hidden artifact and her long-dead father, she and her friends venture into the world of treasure hunting, only to come into conflict with a dangerous enemy which they are ill-equipped to deal with. Despite the seeming separation between the films and the series, The Edge of History proves it is well aware of its predecessors.

Peter Sadusky

From the start, the series includes some familiar faces. Jess' life changes when she encounters retired FBI agent Peter Sadusky (Harvey Keitel). Sadusky appeared in the films as the FBI agent assigned to find the Declaration of Independence. As a freemason himself and intrigued by the treasure, Sadusky eventually befriends Ben Gates, allowing some leniency in the case. He finds himself embroiled in Ben's drama again when the president is kidnaped, but Sadusky remains an avid lover of mysteries through it all. In the series, he incites Jess' journey by recognizing the necklace she wears and suggesting there is more to her father's story. He gives her the first clue shortly before his mysterious death. Sadusky's grandson, Liam (Jake Austin Walker), becomes an important character as well. After the death of his grandfather, he agrees to help Jess hunt the treasure, despite his initial disbelief and estrangement from Sadusky.

Agent Hendricks

Another familiar character who joins the cast is Agent Hendricks (Armando Riesco). In the films, he is an agent working under Sadusky and is most memorable for his part in the original National Treasure. In that film, he dismisses Ben and Riley's warning that the Declaration of Independence would be stolen, believing it to be a prank. In the series, Hendricks is a high-ranking agent in the FBI's New Orleans office. He appears to be assuming the open-minded agent role that Sadusky has vacated and isn't shy about reminiscing on the films' events. His dismissal of Ben and Riley is mirrored as well when his employee, Agent Ross (Lyndon Smith), ignores the report made by Jess and her friend, Tasha Rivers (Zuri Reed), about a kidnapping, again believing it to be a prank.

Ben Gates References

Though Nicolas Cage doesn't appear, Ben Gates still looms large in the series. From the beginning, the show makes slightly veiled references to the films' lead. They don't use his name directly, but during their meeting in Episode 1, Sadusky compares Jess' inability to quit something she's begun to someone he knows, meaning Ben Gates. He refers to this person as "a big pain in the butt," which is the relationship between the two characters seen in the films. Peter even quotes Ben's line in National Treasure by suggesting Jess' dad is among the "Men who did what was considered wrong in order to do what they knew was right." But that isn't the only reference to Ben. The second episode shows Agent Ross investigating Sadusky's death after Jess and Tasha suggest it may have been suspicious. In the process, she looks through a mostly redacted file about the events in the films, with words indicating Ben. She even discusses the file with Hendricks talking about how Sadusky arrested "the guy who stole the Declaration of Independence." As the franchise's lead, Ben Gates is a significant part, even if he doesn't appear in the show. References to him are necessary if the new series will make sense, meaning he will almost certainly be name-dropped at some point.

The Museum Gift Shop

Though under different circumstances, the series brings the story back to a museum gift shop. In National Treasure, Ben steals the Declaration of Independence and sneaks through the National Archives gift shop. When he's nearly caught, Ben pays for the "souvenir" and is allowed on his way. In The Edge of History, Jess arranges to meet Billie Pearce (Catherine Zeta-Jones), who kidnaped her friend, Oren Bradley (Antonio Cipriano). At the gift shop, they agree to exchange Oren for the artifact. Jess plans to get Billie arrested for theft by placing a keychain in the box, but she is let go. Of course, things don't go as well for Jess as they did for Ben, but both scenes involve a museum gift shop and an accusation of theft.

Treasure-Hunter Family Drama

Perhaps most importantly, the series mirrors the films in exploring complex family relationships and legacy. Throughout both films, the Gates family is the center, with father and son passing down stories of the treasure through generations. The dynamic between Ben and Patrick gets a lot of focus. Patrick has given up on the family legacy and wants Ben to do the same. Like the Gates, the Sadusky family has generations caught up in treasure hunting. Liam's father died in an attempt to locate Montezuma's Gold, and Liam seems to blame his grandfather. The family dynamic reflects the Gates, but this time it's the (grand)son who rejects the legacy, not the father. In the same vein, Jess discovers the new treasure to be related to both of her parents, her father through the symbol on her necklace, and her mother from a paper she wrote about the treasure. Her mother never mentioning it to Jess could indicate that she wanted her daughter to move on from the treasure as Patrick wanted for Ben. Whatever the case, the drama surrounding these treasure-hunting families is too similar to ignore.