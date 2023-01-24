Disney's newest treasure-hunting venture National Treasure: Edge of History is winding down with only three episodes remaining in the first season. The National Treasure expansion introduced a young crew of treasure hunters led by Jess Valenzuela (Lisette Olivera), a 20-something woman who sets out to find a lost Pan American treasure after learning about her father's connection to it. Ahead of the next episode, titled "Family Tree," Collider is excited to share an exclusive clip from the eighth episode.

The clip picks up from Billie's (Catherine Zeta-Jones) arrival at the penitentiary where Jess' father, Rafael (Jacob Vargas), is currently imprisoned, a revelation that came in last week's episode. Despite Billie largely being shown as a person acting out of her own interests, she does also have a deep personal connection to the treasure—the pursuit years prior ultimately led to her brother's death. As she talks to Rafael, she unloads a hefty piece of information regarding her brother's killer, but Rafael tries to set the record straight. Billie refuses to hear it and instead gives a threatening "eye for an eye" message to Rafael: he tells her where to find the third relic box (which Jess found), or he'll lose Jess. Rafael doesn't take the bait, and it only fuels Billie's vengeance and end goal.

The clip also raises some questions about Salazar, what Billie really knows, and whether there's any truth to it. Salazar, another (nefarious) treasure hunter, has been something of an enigma throughout the show thus far. As far as the characters know, he's alive and hiding out somewhere, but with the revelation that Rafael was alive and imprisoned for a crime Salazar allegedly committed, the water has become more muddled. Billie seems convinced Rafael is at fault, but Rafael claims otherwise. It's easier to believe him over Billie, given her track record, but her reactions suggest there's still much more to the story.

Image via Disney+

Along with Rafael's return, episode 8 will pick up as Jess and her friends attempt to break Rafael out of prison. Jess is already skating on thin ice with the FBI seeking to arrest her, and her leaving the United States to go to Mexico at the risk of being unable to return to American soil. Meanwhile, Liam (Jake Austin Walker) works alongside Myles (Dustin Ingram), Sadusky's in-home nurse, to stop Billie before they hurt Jess. Last week, Liam learned that Myles (who also had a hand in framing Jess) saved him after Billie tried to have him killed. However, Myles ultimately had a crisis of conscience and told Liam the truth.

New episodes of National Treasure: Edge of History release weekly each Wednesday on Disney+. Watch the new clip below: