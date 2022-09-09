Grab those treasure maps and history books, because some new intel about Disney+'s upcoming National Treasure: Edge of History has been released! Lisette Olivera, the upcoming show's leading lady, sat down with Entertainment Weekly to discuss her character and what it's like to be taking up the treasure hunter mantle from Nicolas Cage. As anticipation builds up for this exciting new installment in the National Treasure franchise, Olivera and writers Cormac and Marianne Wibberley preview what to expect from the show.

The series follows Jess Morales (Olivera), a clever and resourceful Mexican-American DREAMer who sets out to uncover the secrets of her family's history. Along the way, she and her friends also search for a lost Pan American treasure. Like the movies before it, this new premise offers a similar adventure with a compelling lead, but Olivera admits the task is "daunting," especially following the footsteps of an actor such as Cage. Despite the challenge ahead, that didn't sway her from accepting the role, Olivera said:

"I really loved the movies, and no part of me wanted to stray away from what they had already created. It was the same voices behind the movies — the same producers, same writers, Trevor Rabin, who is the composer for the films, came back to also do our show — so I knew I was in safe hands. They were guiding me, especially when I had my own doubts of what I was capable of."

Just like Ben Gates (Cage) before her, Jess also has her own connections with the treasure she seeks, and as an actress with Mexican lineage, so too does Olivera. She emphasizes that even with the risks involved in finding the treasure, Jess still goes for it. Olivera explains how Jess doesn't want to endanger her friends, but in doing so, it exemplifies the significance of the treasure. "[Jess is] willing to risk it all to go after that. She just makes the decision within herself that she wants to find a place to call home when she had been told her whole life that she belonged nowhere."

Edge of History not only introduces viewers to Jess but also welcomes a crop of other new characters. Tasha (Zuri Reed) and her boyfriend Oren (Antonio Cipriano) are described as two halves of Riley Poole — tech-savvy and obsessed with conspiracies, respectively. Jordan Rodrigues plays Ethan, the group's "voice of reason" who's still down for a treasure hunt. Catherine Zeta-Jones (Billie), Jake Austin Walker (Liam), and Lyndon Smith (FBI Agent Ross) round out the franchise newbies.

After the initial announcement of the series two years ago, fans wondered if National Treasure's titular hero would return, with Cage still leading the charge. Cage will not appear in the first season (though the cast and crew have their fingers crossed for a potential Season 2 appearance), but Edge of History does see the return of two key cast members: Justin Bartha reprising his role as Riley, and Harvey Keitel reprising his role as FBI Agent Peter Sadusky. While not many details are known about Sadusky for the series, Riley has been thriving. According to Marianne Wibberley, Riley "has a popular podcast and landed a juicy Netflix deal." As many viewers already know, Riley also wrote a book titled The Templar Treasure, which Oren has read. Wibberley reflects on filming with Keitel, Bartha, and Olivera, saying "[Olivera] was like one of them right from the beginning. It was all so natural."

National Treasure: Edge of History serves as a continuation of National Treasure and National Treasure: Book of Secrets, which premiered in 2004 and 2007, respectively. The beloved action-adventure movies saw its characters seek out massive treasures including the Templar Treasure and the City of Gold (aka Cibola). On the creative side of things, Edge of History welcomes back franchise alums. The Wibberley's, who served as writers on both films, return to pen the series. The movies' director/producer Jon Turtletaub and producer Jerry Bruckheimer serve as executive producers for the show. Mira Nair is confirmed as a director.

National Treasure: Edge of History does not yet have a release date. Check out the new images at EW and the behind-the-scenes featurette for the series below: