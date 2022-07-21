The treasure hunt begins soon, as Disney+ unveiled at San Diego Comic Con a new poster for their upcoming adventure series National Treasure: Edge of History, based on the National Treasure films starring Nicholas Cage. The poster features the young cast of the series backlit against an ancient symbol, in a style reminiscent of the movie posters, indicating that this is going to be a can't miss story for those who loved the first two jaunts through American history.

The series stars Lisette Olivera as Jess Morales, a 20-something Latina-American DREAMer whose goal is to uncover the mysteries of her family history. She heads up a cast of characters who are younger than the leads of the original films — Cage, Diane Kruger and Justin Bartha — but whose story remains firmly in the spirit of both National Treasure and National Treasure: Book of Secrets, according to franchise producer Jerry Bruckheimer.

Despite the emphasis on the younger cast, Bartha will in fact be appearing in the new series, reprising his role as tech whiz Riley Poole. Also among the cast, and lending the series some serious star power, is Catherine Zeta-Jones, who plays a "badass billionaire" named Billie. Rounding out the cast are Jordan Rodrigues as Ethan, Zuri Reed as Tasha, Jake Austin Walker as Liam, Antonio Cipriano as Oren, with Jacob Vargas and Lyndon Smith also set to appear.

National Treasure: Edge of History is being directed by Mira Nair, and written by Marianne and Cormac Wibberly who also wrote the original films. Jon Turtletaub, director of the originals, is returning as executive producer. The Wibberley's, along with cast members Olivera, Walker, Cipriano, Rodrigues, Reed and Smith appeared at San Diego Comic Con this weekend.

The first National Treasure film was released in 2004, with the second following three years later in 2007. The films were notable for providing an up close look at American history through the lens of a family-friendly action-adventure film. Though it's been fifteen years since the last adventure of Benjamin Franklin Gates and his friends, the excitement around the new series proves that the interest is still there. By giving a younger, more diverse cast the chance to go on the adventure this time around, it can only welcome more future historians and adventurers into the fold.

There is no release date for National Treasure: Edge of History.