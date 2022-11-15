In one month, Disney+ is leading viewers on another treasure hunt, this time in the form of a TV series with National Treasure: Edge of History. Following the footsteps of its movie predecessors, Edge of History introduces a new protagonist as she tries to solve the mysteries of her past. Ahead of the release this December, Disney+ has shared a new poster.

The poster maintains the general tone of National Treasure, echoing those of the movies in general layout and color palette. Lisette Olivera as Jess and Catherine Zeta-Jones as Billie are most prominent, as they will eventually become the main character conflict throughout the first season. Below them are the remainder of the core cast: Jordan Rodrigues as Ethan, Jake Austin Walker as FBI agent Ross, Antonio Cipriano as Oren, and Zuri Reed as Tasha. And in true National Treasure spirit, and as an homage, Walker holds a torch.

Locations are an integral part to any good treasure hunt, and the poster features some of the key places for Edge of History. Each one keeps the trend of historically significant locations, leading Jess and her friends through time as they search. A Mayan pyramid rests at the center, with two older looking buildings on either side of it.

Image via Disney+

RELATED: ‘National Treasure: Edge of History’: Cast, Teaser, and Everything We Know So Far

Described as an expansion of the movies, Edge of History follows Jess, a 20-something DREAMer whose life is flipped after she receives a clue to a centuries-old treasure. When she learns the treasure may be connected to her late father, Jess sets out to find it, enlisting the help of her friends — tech-savvy Tasha, the conspiracy-obsessed Oren, and the group's "voice of reason", Ethan. With an assist from the FBI, the group races against the clock to solve the mystery before black-market antiquities dealer Billie does. The series will also see Justin Bartha and Harvey Keitel reprise their National Treasure roles as Riley Poole and Peter Sadusky, respectively.

Franchise alums Cormac and Marianne Wibberley wrote the series, having previously wrote the screenplays for both National Treasure movies. Jon Turteltaub and Jerry Bruckheimer both return to act as executive producers alongside Mira Nair, Jonathan Littman, Rick Muirragui, and KristiAnne Reed. ABC Signature produced as part of Disney Television Studios. Nair and Kevin Alejandro directed.

The first two episodes of National Treasure: Edge of History premiere on Wednesday, December 14 on Disney+. The following eight episodes will release weekly. Check out the new poster below: