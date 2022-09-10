This year's D23 Expo is in full swing, and so far Disney and their respective properties have shared a slew of content including first looks, trailers, new announcements, and more. Today, Disney+ set a release date for its anticipated series National Treasure: Edge of History. The show premieres in just a few months on December 14, with the first two episodes on premiere day and the rest to follow weekly.

The new series acts as a continuation of National Treasure and National Treasure: Book of Secrets. It centers on Jess Morales (Lisette Olivera), a 20-something DREAMer who's described as "a brilliant and resourceful" young woman. The first season will see her seek answers about her family's history. She and her friends also embark on an adventure to recover a lost Pan American treasure.

National Treasure and its sequel Book of Secrets were first released in 2004 and 2007, ultimately grossing close to $800 million. They have become a well-recognized pair, with the first one birthing that iconic, "I'm gonna steal the Declaration of Independence" line. They focused on Ben Gates (Nicolas Cage), an American History expert who joins forces with tech genius Riley Poole (Justin Bartha) and archivist Abigail Chase (Diane Kruger) to track down lost and significant treasures. Edge of History aims to bring that same adventure while re-imagining it to expand the audience.

Image via Disney+

Along with Olivera, the rest of the core cast includes Zuri Reed as Tasha, Antonio Cipriano as Oren, Jordan Rodrigues as Ethan, Catherine Zeta-Jones as Billie, Jake Austin Walker as Liam, and Lyndon Smith as FBI Agent Ross. While the titular Ben Gates will not appear in the first season, Edge of History sees the return of two other franchise alums. Bartha and Harvey Keitel, who played FBI Agent Peter Sadusky, will both reprise their roles. Not much is known about Sadusky's involvement, but Riley is thriving, and Bartha will have a full episode with Jess that will likely see him play a key role in her treasure hunt.

Cormac and Marianne Wibberley return to the franchise as writers for Edge of History, and previously wrote the screenplays for both movies. The movies' director/producer Jon Turteltaub and producer Jerry Bruckheimer serve as executive producers for the series. Mira Nair and Kevin Alejandro are confirmed as directors.

National Treasure: Edge of History releases on Disney+ on Wednesday, December 14 with its first two episodes. The remaining eight episodes will drop weekly on Wednesdays. Check out the latest trailer below: