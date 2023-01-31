Disney's iconic National Treasure franchise made its return with the debut of the spinoff series National Treasure: Edge of History on Disney+. The recent venture introduced viewers to a new band of treasure hunters led by Jess Valenzuela (Lisette Olivera), a 20-something woman who heads on a quest to find a Pan American treasure after learning her father's connection to it. Naturally, she and her friends hit some roadblocks along the way, including a black market antiquities dealer named Billie (Catherine Zeta-Jones) also in pursuit of the treasure. Only two episodes remain in the season, but you can relive Jess and company's adventures with the show's recently released soundtrack.

One of the show's most obvious ties to the movies is its soundtrack, which comes through in every track. Thanks to Trevor Rabin, the original movies' composer, viewers get a familiar taste of the franchise in the show. Many of the music cues offer the same earworms as its predecessors, hearkening back to the original trio's adventures. Some musical callbacks are obvious, and others are a little more subtle. However, Rabin also creates a new sound for Jess and her friends, ensuring that Edge of History contains its own unique sounds to set it apart.

Beyond Rabin's score, viewers have been treated to hearing Liam (Jake Austin Walker) sing a few songs throughout the show as well. Viewers first learn about Liam's talent early in the season as he performs in a fairly empty bar -- and no one is really paying him any mind. Despite the initial lack of interest, it's clear where Liam's passion and goals lie. He soon gains more opportunities to sing, with a notable performance being at Graceland. It may have been for distraction purposes, but he later goes viral and, back at the bar, is now all the rage. He also sings during his grandfather's wake. Every song he's performed is available on the soundtrack.

In last week's episode, Jess, Tasha (Zuri Reed), and Ethan (Jordan Rodrigues) planned a prison break to free Jess' father, Rafael (Jacob Vargas), after Oren (Antonio Cipriano) bowed out. The break-out itself was ultimately successful, but the group was anything but out of the woods. Billie, more determined than ever to get the third relic box, eventually captured Jess and Rafael. Tasha and Ethan were caught at the border by the FBI. Meanwhile, Myles and Liam's investigation into Billie led to a heated scuffle that ultimately killed Myles and sent Liam on the run.

New episodes of National Treasure: Edge of History release weekly on Wednesdays only on Disney+. The soundtrack is available on all major streaming platforms.