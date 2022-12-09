Disney+ has been ending its year on a high note with shows like Andor, Willow, and The Santa Clauses. However, its final major release of 2022 sees the long awaited return of a treasured franchise. That would be National Treasure: Edge of History which premieres on the streamer December 14. The series has had a fun marketing campaign thus far that has gotten fans of the franchise involved in more than one clever way. That continues with Edge of History’s latest teaser that’s locked away at the end of a treasure hunt.

The treasure hunt started on the series’ official Twitter page where they left the cryptic message, “If you want to move ahead on this hunt, you must act fast. The answer to the next clue lies with the cast.” While it might take the average person time to put the pieces together, fans of the franchise would know this is connected to the cryptic message found on the character posters released this past weekend. The underline letters in each poster spelled out “TREASURE” which is the answer to this new clue. When you entered that password into the Vimeo link on National Treasure’s Twitter bio, it unlocks a new teaser for Edge of History.

The teaser, titled “Clue #4”, goes into the backstory of our new main character Jess, played by Lisette Olivera. Jess’s father died when she was very young and left her a mysterious necklace that is a key to a much larger family secret. Jess is trying to find out the truth about her family, but she can’t trust anyone. Especially Catherine Zeta-Jones’ Billie Pearce, who can be seen at the end of the trailer facing off against Jess for possession of one of the three mysterious boxes. These boxes lead to a treasure that’s tied to the Mexican-American War.

However, this is just another clue in Edge of History’s exciting marketing campaign. If Jon Voight’s Patrick Gates was here he’d be rolling his eyes, but fans will be eagerly awaiting the next clue. Even though we are just a week away until the series’ debut, that’s still a lot of time to leave more breadcrumbs that lead to this franchise’s next treasure. National Treasure has always been a series built on absurdly fun puzzles and treasures tied to major historical events. Because of that, it’s going to be very exciting to see what Edge of History brings to this treasure map-filled table. It’ll also be interesting to see what connections this newest installment will have to the larger National Treasure universe. There have been rumblings of a third film for years now starring Nicolas Cage so anything’s possible. With both Justin Bartha and Harvey Keitel returning for Edge of History as Riley Poole and Agent Sadusky respectively, the future of this franchise could be very bright.

National Treasure: Edge of History premieres on Disney+ December 14 with its first two adventurous episodes. Until then, you can view Edge of History’s new teaser down below.