This year's D23 Expo has already brought a number of news announcements, trailers, and other content from Disney and its respective properties. So far this weekend, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and more have dropped exciting reveals. Now, National Treasure: Edge of History, one of Disney+'s newest series, has also received the official series trailer! So grab those historical document treasure maps and prepare for an adventure.

The trailer immediately welcomes Harvey Keitel back into the fold as he tells our central character Jess (Lisette Olivera) about an incredibly important treasure. As it continues, it offers glimpses at some of the places the series will bring viewers, from ancient locations to hidden rooms and more. The trailer also shows that the treasure Jess and her friends seek holds a hefty significance for her. It's something deeply connected to her father and her lineage, but she doesn't know how yet. However, per the trailer, "The truth is buried with the treasure."

Along with teasing the central mystery, the trailer showcases its ensemble cast. Viewers get a chance to see the dynamic between Jess and her friends, as well as Catherine Zeta-Jones and the return of a second National Treasure alum, Justin Bartha as Riley Poole. The general tone seems to hit a similar one as that of the original movies, with moments of levity blended into the action (of which there is plenty). Throughout, there are nods to the movies, including a snippet of a familiar musical theme.

National Treasure: Edge of History follows Jess, a bright and resourceful DREAMer who embarks on a quest to uncover the secrets of her family's history. Along the way, she works with her friends to recover a lost Pan American treasure that contains many of the answers Jess seeks. Set within the world of National Treasure, the show is an expansion of the movies which holds both to the core of the original films and re-imagines it for a newer audience.

National Treasure first hit the scene in 2004, with its sequel National Treasure: Book of Secrets following in 2007. Led by Nicolas Cage as the titular Ben Gates, they brought viewers through American history as Ben and his companions Riley and Abigail (Diane Kruger) sought different treasures. The adventurous movies soon became well-loved, spawning and maintaining hope for a third movie, even over a decade later.

Edge of History also see the movies' writers Cormac and Marianne Wibberley pen the series. Jon Turteltaub, who directed and produced the movies, acts as executive producer alongside Jerry Bruckheimer, who also produced the movies. Mira Nair and Kevin Alejandro are confirmed to direct. Additional cast for the show includes Jordan Rodrigues, Antonio Cipriano, Zuri Reed, Jake Austin Walker, and Lyndon Smith.

National Treasure: Edge of History premieres its first two episodes on Wednesday, December 14 on Disney+. Subsequent episodes will release weekly. Check out the official trailer below:

