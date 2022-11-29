National Treasure: Edge of History, the newest installment in the National Treasure franchise, is just two weeks away from its series premiere, introducing a new generation of treasure hunters to audiences. While the clock ticks down, the show is bringing viewers into the fold with a pre-release scavenger hunt. In a new video, the cast of the series kicks things off and puts their skills to the test.

The hunt begins in none other than the Library of Congress, a staple in both of the National Treasure movies. Lisette Olivera, Jordan Rodrigues, Antonio Cipriano, Jake Austin Walker, Zuri Reed, and Lyndon Smith find their bearings and set out to find the president's book, just in case it really exists. They set off to search, but as there are literally millions of books, they struggle to find the right one. Olivera even consults The Templar Treasure, Riley's book from the second movie. Just as the group begins to lose hope, Rodrigues finds a well-placed piece of paper with the hunt's first official clue: "if you waNt to find the TREASURE it isn't hard to find just find the account that ends the year the declaration came about."

National Treasure: Edge of History follows 20-something Jess (Olivera), a DREAMer whose life is upended when she receives a clue to a centuries-old treasure that's connected to her father. So, Jess sets out to find it and unlock the mysteries of her family's history with the help of her friends — tech-savvy Tasha (Reed), conspiracy-obsessed Oren (Cipriano), and the group's "voice of reason" Ethan (Rodrigues). However, a black market antiquities dealer named Billie (Catherine Zeta-Jones) also has her eye on the prize, and Jess and her friends race against the clock to find the treasure before Billie does. Justin Bartha and Harvey Keitel reprise their roles as Riley Poole and Peter Sadusky, respectively, to help Jess on her quest.

Image via Disney+

RELATED: ‘National Treasure: Edge of History’: Cast, Teaser, and Everything We Know So Far

The series was written and executive produced by franchise alums Cormac and Marianne Wibberley, the scribes behind the movies. Jon Turteltaub and Jerry Bruckheimer return to executive produce alongside Mira Nair, Jonathan Littman, KristiAnne Reed, and Rick Muirragui. ABC Signature produced as part of Disney Television Studios. Nair and Kevin Alejandro are the directors.

National Treasure: Edge of History debuts with its first two episodes Wednesday, December 14 on Disney+. The following eight episodes will release weekly. Check the scavenger hunt video below: