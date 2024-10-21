Fans of the National Treasure franchise have reason to celebrate this November as both films are set to arrive on Hulu from November 1. National Treasure (2004) and National Treasure: Book of Secrets (2007) follow the adventures of Benjamin Franklin Gates, played by the one and only Nicolas Cage along with Justin Bartha and Diane Kruger as they unravel historical mysteries, discover ancient clues and attempt to save historical artefacts from greedy mercenaries.

The first film follows Cage’s character as he races to uncover the secrets hidden on the back of the Declaration of Independence before a group of mercenaries gets their hands on it. In Book of Secrets, Gates returns to clear his family’s name by solving another historical puzzle that leads him on a journey from Paris to Mount Rushmore. Since their original release, both movies have gained cult status for their clever integration of American history with thrilling, globe-trotting action.

Will We Get 'National Treasure 3'?

Image via Disney+

It's been long rumored, and even Cage has poured cold water on it, but there has been progress. Back in August, franchise scribe Ted Elliot spoke with the National Treasure Hunt podcast and discussed the progress the sequel was making. The positive developments on that front are that a first draft of the prospective third film has been completed, and he added that Riley would be a key character, saying: “Riley has changed more [than anybody else.] If you just look at the two points that are established for him in the first and second movies. In the first one, he is the uninformed audience… That’s the role he plays.” He then added:

“He’s the guy who says, ‘What are you talking about there?’ In the second one he’s written a book about cryptohistory. And he’s right! He knows something Ben didn’t know about history. I just have to think that that’s continued. It becomes more difficult to do the history exposition because … there are things [Riley] can know now. In terms of writing the third movie, there is, I think, a change to Ben and Riley’s inner relationship that I think both actors will really enjoy”

Hopefully, this will be the catalyst to finally get the long awaited movie on to our screens and we can actually find out what the heck is on Page 47. National Treasure and Book of Secrets will be on Hulu from November 1. Stay tuned for more.