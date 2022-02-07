Catherine Zeta-Jones is joining the treasure hunt. Disney has announced that Zeta-Jones has been cast in the National Treasure series for Disney+.

Zeta-Jones will play Billie. We don't know much about the character other than that he has been described as a badass billionaire, black-market antiquities expert, and treasure hunter who follows her own code. She transformed herself from a penniless orphan to a shrewd, stylish businesswoman and adventurer. Because of that, Billie's used to getting what she wants - and she a priceless treasure. But not just for the money. This treasure has deeper stakes for her. Zeta-Jones' previous work includes 2004's Ocean's Twelve (directed by Steven Soderbergh), 2002's Chicago (directed by Rob Marshall), and 1998's The Mask of Zorro (directed by Martin Campbell). For her work on Chicago, she won an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress. Zeta-Jones will also play Morticia Addams in the forthcoming Netflix series Wednesday.

Also starring in the series will be Lisette Alexis, Zuri Reed, Jordan Rodrigues, Antonio Cipriano, Jake Austin Walker, and Lyndon Smith. The series will focus on Jess (Alexis), a brilliant a resourceful DREAMer who embarks on the adventure of a lifetime to uncover the truth about her family's mysterious past and save a lost Pan-American treasure.

The series is a continuation of the National Treasure film series, which starred Nicolas Cage, Jon Voight, Diane Kruger, and Justin Bartha. Both the original 2004 film and its 2007 sequel National Treasure: Book of Secrets, were directed by Jon Turteltaub. Turteltaub will be an executive producer for the series. Cormac and Marianne Wibberley, who worked on the screenplays and stories for the films, will also be executive producers. Rick Muirragui will be a writer and executive producer for the series. Mira Nair will direct the series. Nair's previous directing work includes the limited series A Suitable Boy (which ran on BBC in 2020), 2016's Queen of Katwe, and 2012's The Reluctant Fundamentalist. Jerry Bruckheimer, Jonathan Littman, and Kristie Anne Reed will be executive producers for the series. Bruckheimer was also a producer for the films. In 2020, when talking to Collider about the development of the series, Bruckheimer also said that a third film in the franchise was also being developed with the cast of the previous two films returning. The series will be produced by ABC Signature.

No official release date has been announced for the premiere of National Treasure. In the meantime, fans can currently watch the previous two films, which are currently available to stream on Disney+.

