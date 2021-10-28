It looks like Disney’s treasure-hunting days aren’t over yet. Deadline reports that young actress Lisette Alexis has landed the lead in the company’s new National Treasure series, set to premiere on Disney+, with a pilot written by Marianne and Cormac Wibberley (the minds behind the original films) and direction by Mira Nair.

The new series will not follow Nicolas Cage’s Benjamin Gates, but rather serve as an expansion of the franchise, following Jess, a young DREAMer, played by Alexis, as she searches for answers about her family, embarking on a brand new adventure to save a lost Pan-American treasure. The young girl is brilliant, resourceful, and always on the search for a good mystery, and will have to use her natural talent for solving puzzles to race against time to uncover her own buried history.

No other details about the series’ plot have been released, other than it serving as the passing of the torch (quite literally) from Cage to Alexis, but the series is in good hands with the Wibberleys, who were responsible for writing the original National Treasure films — also starring Diane Kruger and Justin Bartha — which, while they did not achieve critical acclaim, raked in over $800 million globally, and became beloved in the hearts of many.

The National Treasure series will be Alexis’ third major screen credit and first lead role, after starring in Total Eclipse with Mackenzie Ziegler, and in this year’s indie horror film, We Need to Do Something. The Wibberleys, Jerry Bruckheimer, and Jon Turteltaub will executive produce the series alongside Rick Muirragui, who will also serve as writer, as well as Jerry Bruckheimer Television’s Jonathan Littman and KristieAnne Reed. Nair is set to executive produce the pilot, with production expected to begin sometime in early 2022. No release date for the series has been announced.

