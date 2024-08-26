The Big Picture Natural Born Killers was partly inspired by the Fugate and Starkweather killings.

Oliver Stone's film is a satirical commentary on media sensationalism.

Natural Born Killers is just one of many films to draw inspiration from the Starkweather and Fugate killings.

In two careers filled to the brim with widely-discussed and controversial films, perhaps no addition to the filmographies of Oliver Stone has been as polarizing as 1994’s Natural Born Killers. The Woody Harrelson and Juliette Lewis-starring murder-rampage flick features graphic violence and wanton mayhem in a completely unapologetic manner, all through a psychedelic, frantic editing style. The film also attempts to communicate ideas not only about this violence but, more specifically, the portrayal of violence in the media, the exploitative nature of television, and the cultural impact these types of stories have, particularly on the youth of America.

With all of this being the case, and on the 30th anniversary of the film’s release, the (somewhat morbid) question has popped into viewers' minds of whether this story is based on a true case. After all, the sheer brutality of the film combined with its clear real-world commentary is more than inviting each audience member to reflect on how accurately the film reflects society or in what ways its approach satirizes modern-day America. While there is not one exact story that the film is based on that would make this a traditional biopic, there are definite connections to be drawn to various stories of similar anarchistic destruction.

'Natural Born Killers' Takes Inspiration from the Starkweather and Fugate Killings

The primary real-life killers that Mickey and Mallory of Natural Born Killers take their cues from are Charles Starkweather and Caril Ann Fugate. In a somewhat similar fashion to Mickey and Mallory, Starkweather and Fugate tore across Nebraska and Wyoming in early 1958 and killed 9 people at the peak of this spree. There are other notable similarities between the two couples though.

For one, the age discrepancy between the two in the film (with Harrelson being 35 and Lewis being 21 at the time of release) reflects an age gap between the real-life Starkweather and Fugate (albeit at a different stage of life, with Starkweather having been 19 and Fugate 15 at the time of the crimes). In another disturbing parallel, Starkweather not only seemed to lead the two and bring Fugate into his violent world, but at the start of the rampage, he killed Fugate’s parents, much as Mickey does to the nightmarish I Love Lucy-parody version of Mallory’s parents. In an upsetting difference between the two though, while Mallory’s young brother is spared in the film, Starkweather killed Fugate’s baby sister. With these connections, it is clear that Starkweather and Fugate’s case of young lovers engaging in a seemingly random killing spree helped lay the groundwork for at least some of Natural Born Killers' story.

Other Real Stories Contributed to 'Natural Born Killers'

There are, however, significant differences between the film and the real-life story. The entire final act of the film set in the prison is a fictitious addition (along with the charicature-like Robert Downey Jr. and Tommy Lee Jones characters), but there is also a massive difference in the actual ending for the killers themselves. While Mickey and Mallory get themselves free amid a violent prison riot, the real-life killers never made such an escape, with Starkweather eventually being executed in 1994 (coincidentally, the same year Natural Born Killers was released). Fugate herself was released on parole in 1976 and has been living as a free woman since. She has claimed that she was a hostage of Starkweather and a victim in this case as well, which was disputed during her trial.

While these are clear differences in the real and fictional narratives, Natural Born Killers is less based entirely on one event than it is a tapestry of many, with another story that it draws inspiration from being that of Bonnie and Clyde, both the actual true story and the iconic 1967 film. Its story also involves a couple rampaging through small-town America with seemingly no intent but to cause chaos (with the man there also bringing the woman into the criminal life), though that story famously ends with a violent conclusion for the two perpetrators that Natural Born Killers does not replicate.

Another significant aspect of the film’s satire revolves around the media sensationalizing, glorifying, and above all else, simply providing a massive megaphone for these killers' deeds to be broadcast with. The manner of the coverage of the case in the film (including the hilariously un-self-aware Robert Downey Jr. character) is also a piece of commentary, and the film clearly takes inspiration from other similar news-worthy events that were relevant at the time. This includes the highly publicized O.J. Simpson trial which appears in the closing montage of the film. There are also many examples of serial killers having adoring fans due in part to the coverage they received, including the likes of Ted Bundy and Jeffrey Dahmer, which is also reflected in the wild crowds that arrive in the film for Mickey and Mallory’s trial. These examples highlight the wide variety of real-world events that inspired Natural Born Killers' story and thematic subtext.

The Starkweather-Fugate Killings Inspired Other Art

The infamy of the Starkweather-Fugate killings has led to many other appearances in pop culture processing or simply referencing the violent events, with the line “Starkweather homicide” appearing in the iconic Billy Joel song “We Didn’t Start the Fire” and Bruce Springsteen writing the song "Nebraska," which recounts the story of the killings. Other films also draw inspiration from the events, including Peter Jackson’s 1996 horror-comedy film The Frighteners.

The most pertinent example outside of Natural Born Killers, however, would have to be the 1973 Terrence Malick film Badlands, starring Martin Sheen and Sissy Spacek as a young couple who murder multiple people seemingly at random throughout the American Northwest over a short period of time. Badlands more closely follows the story of Starkweather and Fugate, with the ages of the characters (25 for Sheen’s Kit and 15 for Spacek’s Holly) being nearer to that of their real-life counterparts, and with the Spacek character getting parole by the end while the Sheen character is executed. Another interesting point to note is that Harry MacLean, an author who had personal connections to Starkweather, notes that he “looked a bit like James Dean”, which is famously an observation made in Badlands regarding Sheen's character.

While Natural Born Killers definitely seems to draw heavier inspiration from the Starkweather-Fugate murders than any other real-life story (particularly with the core premise of its two protagonists), it is clearly more than a simple “based on a true story” film. In trying to convey its ideas about mass media and sensationalism, it takes inspiration not only from murder sprees but from massive pop culture moments that were in the public consciousness in 1994, and creates a unique experience that will leave any viewer able to stomach its brutality with a lot to think about.

