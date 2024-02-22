Natural disaster movies are a genre of cinema that feature some of the most adverse events that nature has to offer, such as tornadoes, wildfires, pandemics, and avalanches, although the list is quite lengthy. A lot of these films have fallen flat on their face, because a lot of times their sole purpose is to showcase pretty special effects, and not much else.

Most times these movies are fictitious, but there are a couple of true stories out there, too. And sometimes the filmmakers for these movies decide to make the story and characters a primary aspect rather than secondary. Cool CGI is nice and all, but there's more to a movie than that, and these filmmakers knew it. Which is why their natural disaster films end up becoming some of the best of all time.

10 'Don't Look Up' (2021)

Disaster: Asteroid impact

Normally, when disaster movies are made, they tend to focus more on the action side of things or on the tragedy of all the lives being lost. Not Don't Look Up. This movie is a comedy at heart, and turns a serious, potentially apocalyptic situation into something truly hilarious. It delivers these jokes through satire primarily, which can be easily missed as it's pretty subtle at times.

The movie features the likes of several Hollywood superstars, such as Leonardo Di Caprio, Ariana Grande, Timothée Chalamet, Tyler Perry, Jennifer Lawrence, Jonah Hill, Ron Perlman, Cate Blanchett, Meryl Streep among others. Within a month of its release, it was the second most-watched movie on Netflix, and was nominated for several awards. As for the story, it's about a meteor hurtling towards Earth. Nothing too original, to be frank. But the movie delivers a fresh spin on a well-used premise that makes it feel unique and new, all the same.

9 'Only the Brave' (2017)

Disaster: Wildfire

Only the Brave mixes natural disaster flicks with biopics. This one is specifically about a team of 20 firefighters who risked their own lives to combat the very real 2013 Yarnell Hill Wildfire. 19 of these 20 did not come home. Wildfires are a devastating disaster for both the environment and the nearby human establishments. In hot, dry climates like Arizone, they can get out of control fast, and be very hard to extinguish.

This movie, obviously, is very tragic, and features an ensemble cast of all the firefighters, as well as some side characters. It shows how firefighters are somewhat underappreciated members of society that deserve more credit, especially with the immense danger they face. These firefighters knew exactly what they were getting into, but made the decision to try and get the disaster under control anyway. This film's tragedy and inspiring heroism are what make it so fantastic.

8 'Deep Impact' (1998)

Disaster: Asteroid impact

Deep Impact is a movie that didn't get very good reviews when it first came out, but is a lot easier to appreciate now. Yes, the CGI isn't very impressive, even for its time, but in hindsight, there aren't a lot of asteroid apocalypse movies out there that have as many enjoyable moments as this one does. Plus, it has Morgan Freeman in it, who is always a welcome addition.

The movie came out in the same year as Armageddon, another giant asteroid movie. But unlike Armageddon, the asteroid actually hits the Earth in Deep Impact, causing an enormous tidal wave big enough to swallow entire cities in its wake. Again, the CGI of this is far from impressive by today's standards, but this level of destruction is seldom glimpsed on this large of a scale in cinema, which made this film ambitious, and still pretty enjoyable too.

7 'Force Majeure' (2014)

Disaster: Avalanche

Another comedy-disaster film, Force Majeure features an avalanche, which is a bit of an uncommon angle when it comes to natural disaster films. But this underrated flick still pulls off its premise pretty well. The movie was primarily produced by Swedish and French filmmakers but was released internationally to a very good reception. The avalanche in the movie is actually just a small one, and doesn't hurt anybody. However, the fact that one of the characters runs away whilst leaving his wife and kids to be nearly squashed by it causes the events of the film to pan out, and hilarity to ensue.

What follows is marital tension and the father trying to justify himself to his family, who is obviously upset at the fact that he would have just left them for dead had the avalanche been more serious. The movie was praised for its script and cinematography, along with the chemistry between the small cast of actors. Oh yeah, and Kristofer Hivju is in it. What Game of Thrones fans doesn't like seeing more of Tormund Giantsbane?

6 'The Poseidon Adventure' (1972)

Disaster: Tsunami

The Poseidon Adventure was Titanic before Titanic was even a thing. The difference is that this one is fortunately not based on true events. And that instead of an iceberg, the titular ship is sunk by a huge tsunami that flips the ship upside-down. This is probably the worst-case scenario for seafarers. Even though the situation is pretty unrealistic and unlikely, it's still amazing to watch. This is because this film should have been unfilmable with CGI not existing, along with other technological limitations present at the time.

But the filmmakers pulled it off anyway. While it's a shame that a lot of people haven't even really heard about the movie, it's a wild ride that will make you wary of ever setting foot on a boat again. It's also just cool to see how natural disaster films were made in the 1970s with the absence of technology that would have made the job a lot simpler in the 21st Century. Funnily enough, a remake was actually made in the 21st Century, but it still never held a candle to the claustrophobic and tense action that the first one delivered.

5 'The Impossible' (2012)

Disaster: Tsunami

The Impossible is based on a Spanish family's experiences surviving the 2004 Indian Ocean Tsunami, which reportedly claimed over 250,000 lives in 14 different countries. That's right: this movie is based on true events. It also marks the acting debut of a young Tom Holland, who later went on to play some pretty major roles in his adulthood.

The Indian Ocean Tsunami devastated the coast of several countries, although Thailand, Indonesia, and Sri Lanka were perhaps the worst affected by it. The timing was also incredibly sad, as the tsunami came on Boxing Day, ending the lives of thousands of tourists just one day after Christmas. But mother nature is a cruel mistress, and she has no interest in the affairs of humans. While the movie is uplifting in some sense, since the family survives, it is also very sad given how many people die in tragic circumstances. The movie doesn't focus too much on the destruction of the tsunami itself, but rather the aftermath, and what it's like to anxiously search for your missing family members in the hope that they are alive. This nightmare scenario makes it such a good watch.

4 'Contagion' (2011)

Disaster: Global pandemic

Contagion is a film about a devastating global pandemic. At the time of its release, it seemed such a far-off and uncommon premise. Until recent years, that is, when the COVID-19 pandemic swept across the globe. While some movie pandemics may not be considered natural due to featuring biologically engineered viruses, this one was very much natural, as the virus stems from an infected pig transmitting the disease to humans.

The movie is much easier to appreciate more than ten years after its release. The widespread chaos caused by the virus results in panic buying, medical mandates, and a lot of political division. It's startling just how unintentionally accurate it was. That aside, it's still a great movie regardless of what your feelings about the pandemic are. The virus in this movie is also extremely deadly and violent, with a death toll that skyrockets in the typical fashion of disaster movies. But there are no eye candy destruction scenes here, because it showcases the brutal reality of facing an unknown disease that is so dangerous.

3 'Greenland' (2020)

Disaster: Astreroid impact

Greenland is yet another movie about asteroids hitting planet Earth. This movie likes to emphasize the sadder aspects of natural disasters, such as how many people die and how many places are destroyed. The film stars Gerard Butler as an engineer who is selected for emergency sheltering after a nearby comet breaks apart and begins careening towards Earth. This falls through, however, and he and his family soon find themselves struggling to survive as more fragments of the comet begin poking holes in the planet's surface.

Greenland is believed to be the only safe spot, so the characters begin taking any chance they need in order to get on a plane and reach the sparsely-inhabited island. In June 2021, a sequel was announced, much to the delight of fans. While the film didn't perform too well at the box office due to the COVID-19 pandemic delaying its theater release, many publications recommended the movie, stating that it may be just a B-Movie, but it manages to outperform itself in its own category.

2 'Twister' (1996)

Disaster: Tornado

You know what a dangerous hobby is? Storm chasing. If you've never heard of it, it's basically finding fascination in actively seeking out and following tornadoes. Tornadoes, being pretty destructive, are obviously not something that can be safely followed. But to each their own. Tornadoes, or twisters, are actually a fairly common natural disaster. Heck, there's even an entire region in the US known as "Tornado Alley" due to the abundance of tornadoes there. But how common they are doesn't make them any less deadly.

The main characters in Twister are storm chasers, but they're not very good ones. Before long, they find themselves trying to survive the tornado and its path of ruin. This movie was received with nothing but praise, and featured the iconic visual of a cow being sucked up by the eponymous storm. This has sort of become a comedic symbol of tornadoes in modern times. Hilarious imagery aside, the movie is full of pulse-pounding action and tension fit for any thrill-seeking moviegoer.

1 'Titanic' (1997)

Disaster: Iceberg

At the time of its release, Titanic was the highest-grossing movie of all time. Of course, this was a record that was later broken, but it's an impressive feat nonetheless. The movie is based on the maritime disaster involving the ship of the same name which famously collided with an iceberg while en route from Southampton to New York. Over 1,500 lives were lost on that day over 100 years ago.

The movie is a cinematic masterpiece, and among the best James Cameron has directed. Featuring Leonardo Di Caprio and Kate Winslet as a young couple who fall in love on an ill-fated ocean liner, the movie is a real tear-jerker that was praised for portraying one of the deadliest seafaring disasters in history with remarkable accuracy. Since the iceberg is a natural event, it can be considered a natural disaster film, too, even if the sinking may have been caused by a variety of factors. Its emotional profundity and its revolutionary cinematography are what makes this film the greatest natural disaster film ever.

