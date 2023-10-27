The Big Picture Danny Glover stars as Santa Claus in The Naughty Nine, a Christmas-themed heist movie where unhappy children go on a mission to confront him.

Directed by Alberto Belli, this family-friendly holiday feature is described as an "Ocean's Eleven for kids" seeking to reclaim their Christmas presents.

The Naughty Nine premieres on the Disney Channel on November 22 and will be available for streaming on Disney+ the next day for an exclusive Thanksgiving premiere.

It's the most wonderful time of the year when the holiday movies start coming out, and here at Collider, we love the festive season which is why we're delighted to be partnering with Disney to bring our readers an exclusive first look at their upcoming festive frolic, The Naughty Nine, a Christmas-themed heist movie about how Santa Claus shouldn't be making enemies out of his worldwide clientele. The big guy is busy enough when it comes to December without having to worry about his grotto being infiltrated by a posse of pint-sized troublemakers!

In the film, Danny Glover takes on the role of Santa, who has incurred the wrath of some seriously unhappy children after including them on the dreaded naughty list. Now, they're on a mission to confront him. Directed by Alberto Belli, this holiday feature is being likened to an "Ocean's Eleven for kids" seeking to reclaim their Christmas presents. The story revolves around Andy, a mischievous fifth-grader who finds himself on Santa's naughty list. Believing he's been unfairly labelled, Andy assembles a group of other misbehaving children to execute the most audacious of holiday heists – their mission: to pilfer presents from the North Pole on an unprecedented scale. As far as childish revenge plots go, this one might well be unprecedented — but we'd bet good money on the kids learning some important lessons.

Who Stars in 'The Naughty Nine' and Where Can I See It?

Close

In the fun and light-hearted, family-friendly movie, Winslow Fegley takes on the role of Andy, while Camila Rodriguez portrays Dulce, Andy's closest friend. Madilyn Kellam assumes the character of Laurel, Andy's older sister, and Anthony Joo plays the North Pole conspiracy theorist, Lewis. Clara Stack embodies the animal whisperer, Rose, and Imogen Cohen portrays Ha-Yoon. Deric McCabe tackles the role of Jon Anthony, a master of disguise who insists he's witnessed Santa's sleigh. And of course, Danny Glover takes on that iconic role of Father Christmas himself who is described as “a wise and imposing figure with a twinkle of humor who is always one step ahead of Andy. Belli directs from a script written by Jed Elinoff and Scott Thomas.

The Naughty Nine is set to premiere on the Disney Channel at 8 p.m. ET on November 22 in the U.S., and it will be accessible on Disney+ the following day for an exclusive Thanksgiving streaming premiere. You can view the exclusive trailer for The Naughty Nine below:

Watch on Disney+