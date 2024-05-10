The Big Picture Studio Ghibli Fest 2024 brought iconic animated films to U.S. theaters, starting with Spirited Away on April 27.

Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind and Castle in the Sky are the next Studio Ghibli features returning to theaters.

Other Studio Ghibli titles like Princess Mononoke and My Neighbor Totoro will also hit American theaters this year.

A slew of Studio Ghibli films were confirmed to be hitting American theaters throughout the year, starting with the April 27 U.S. theatrical release of Hayao Miyazaki's Spirited Away. As part of Studio Ghibli Fest 2024, which will include 14 of the studio's iconic titles, this year's fest continues with Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind and Castle in the Sky, both written and directed by Miyazaki. While the two mentioned animated features are available on DVD and On Demand (through Apple TV and Prime Video), the annual event aims to encourage moviegoers to see and experience the groundbreaking films on the big screen.

Per GKIDS' official website, the English version of Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind will screen on May 19 at 3:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m., while the Japanese version is scheduled for theatrical release on May 21 at 7:00 p.m. Meanwhile, Castle in the Sky's English dub version returns on May 20 at 7:00 p.m., with the Japanese version hitting U.S. theaters on May 22 at 7:00 p.m. Tickets are available through the Fathom Events and GKIDS websites.

'Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind' Celebrates 40th Anniversary With U.S. Theatrical Return

Close

Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind, released in 1984, is a post-apocalyptic animated feature that remains one of Studio Ghibli's greatest titles, as well as one of the saddest. It is also one of Miyazaki's creations that exemplifies his knack for visual storytelling. This year's Studio Ghibli Fest coincides with the 40th anniversary of the said feature, which boasts an impressive critics' and audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. Set in a far-flung future, after an apocalyptic event ravaged the world's ecosystem, the film — billed as a story about kindness and empathy — follows Valley of the Wind's courageous leader, Princess Nausicaä, as she fights to restore peace and find a way for human survivors and nature to coexist in a "toxic jungle" inhabited by massive creatures.

‘Castle in the Sky’ Is a Classic Tale About “Courage and Friendship”

1986's Castle in the Sky, whose English voice cast includes Anna Paquin, James Van Der Beek, Cloris Leachman, Mark Hamill, and Mandy Patinkin, is a visually entrancing feature with an exceptional story to tell. Miyazaki's usual environmentalism themes are present in the acclaimed movie, following Pazu and Sheeta's quest to unravel the mystery behind the floating castle while being pursued by a greedy government agent. Complete with a 96% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes, the film was also well-received by audiences with a staggering 91% score, coming from a total of more than 50,000 ratings.

In addition to Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind and Castle in the Sky, other Studio Ghibli titles hitting American theaters this year include The Secret World of Arrietty (June 9 - 11), When Marnie Was There (June 10 - 12), Princess Mononoke (July 13 - 17), Ponyo (August 3 - 7), Whisper of the Heart (August 25 - 27), The Cat Returns (August 26 - 28), Howl's Moving Castle (September 26 - October 3), Kiki's Delivery Service (October 26 - 30), Pom Poko (November 24 - 26), The Tale of the Princess Kaguya (November 25 - 27), and My Neighbor Totoro (December 7 - 11).

You may also check out GKIDS' website for more information about 2024's lineup.