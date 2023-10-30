The Big Picture AMC and AMC+ have picked up the series Nautilus after it was left adrift by Disney+, with a special event airing in 2024.

The series, based on Jules Verne's Twenty Thousand Leagues Under the Sea, will explore Captain Nemo's tragic origin story and his revenge mission.

The creators promise an epic adventure with Nemo battling terrifying creatures and the dark forces of the British Empire, and if successful, could lead to more shared universe stories.

Turns out Captain Nemo isn’t dead in the water after all. After Nautilus was left adrift by Disney+ earlier this year, AMC and AMC+ decided to pick it up and air it as a special event in 2024. The ten-episode series stars Shazad Latif (Star Trek: Discovery) as Captain Nemo, an Indian prince who embarks on an overseas revenge mission against people who took everything from him – including his family. The network is yet to reveal a specific release date for the series.

The story is based on the legendary novel Twenty Thousand Leagues Under the Sea, by author Jules Verne. The series will cover his tragic origin story, whose dark and harrowing elements are perfectly in synch with the new batch of AMC series including the Anne Rice Immortal universe (with Interview with the Vampire and Mayfair Witches), The Walking Dead: Dead City and Daryl Dixon.

In an official statement, executive vice president of original programming for AMC Networks and AMC Studios Ben Davis celebrated the acquisition and called Nautilus “a big, sweeping drama,” and added that it will also appeal to Orphan Black: Echoes fans. Series developers and producers Xavier Marchand and Anand Tucker teased the type of series that viewers can expect to see:“We are so thrilled to present the epic adventures of Captain Nemo and his legendary submarine The Nautilus alongside the other incredible AMC universes. The series will take viewers on a breathtaking journey with Nemo and his crew, battling terrifying creatures and the dark forces of the British Empire.”

Image via AMC+

If Nautilus manages to be a hit on AMC and AMC+ – which seems to be a recurring case with most recent series released by the network – we could be looking at another shared universe of stories that explore adventure and darker themes. Verne stories are full of wonder and important themes stimulate reflections on the human condition and existence. The writer has also penned Around the World in Eighty Days, A Journey to the Center of the Earth and Five Weeks in a Balloon.

Who is the Team Behind ‘Nautilus’?

And Has It Changed Since AMC+'s Acquisition?

Nautilus is written and executive produced by James Dormer (Beowulf: Return to the Shieldlands). Aside from Latif, the cast also features Georgia Flood (American Princess), Thierry Fremont (Luther – French adaptation), Céline Menville (Emily in Paris), Richard E. Grant (Saltburn), Anna Torv (The Last of Us) and Noah Taylor (A Small Light).

AMC and AMC+ are yet to unveil further details from Nautilus, including release window and first trailer. Stick with Collider to know new information from the series as soon as it is announced.