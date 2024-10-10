After charting troubled waters, Nautilus finally unveiled its first trailer. The prequel series to the famed Jules Verne tale, 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea, will see the infamous Captain Nemo’s rise to power, who is played by Shazad Latif of Star Trek: Discovery. The new trailer certainly gives hope as it’s a perfect blend of adventure, humor, ample action, and a swoon-worthy cast.

The trailer gives us a glimpse of Nemo’s troubled past with the East India Company and to get back at them, he takes over their finest ship, Nautilus, and escapes with a rag-tag crew. It’s full of amazing underwater shots flaunting many creatures that Nemo and the crew will face. The series looks quite impressive and balances the dark elements with some dark humor.

What’s ‘Nautilus’ About?

The series will follow Captain Nemo in his youth as an Indian prince, who was robbed of his birthright and family and is a prisoner of the East India Company. This is the same company that actually colonized India and in the fictional world, the company was desperately hunting Jack Sparrow in Pirates of the Caribbean. Nautilus would see the enigmatic Nemo aboard the grand ship, alongside his crew, battling various threats in "magical underwater worlds."

First commissioned by Disney for their streaming platform, the series was abruptly canceled in 2023. However, soon after, it was saved by AMC and AMC+ and added to their line-up of dark fantasy content. Series developers and producers Xavier Marchand and Anand Tucker previously teased what viewers can expect to see, revealing,

“We are so thrilled to present the epic adventures of Captain Nemo and his legendary submarine The Nautilus alongside the other incredible AMC universes. The series will take viewers on a breathtaking journey with Nemo and his crew, battling terrifying creatures and the dark forces of the British Empire.”

The ten-part series is directed by Michael Matthews and written and executive produced by James Dormer. Alongside the Latif, the cast for Nautilus includes Ashan Kumar as Ranbir, Pacharo Mzembe as Boniface, Richard E. Grant as the leader of Karajaan, Andrew Shaw as Jiacomo, Arlo Green as Turan, Tyrone Ngatai as Kai, Céline Menville as Loti, Ling Cooper Tang as Suyin, and newcomer Kayden Price as Blaster.

Nautilus will hit Prime Video on October 25 in the UK. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates and check out the new trailer above.