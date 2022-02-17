Nautilus, Disney+'s newest prequel series based on Jules Verne’s classic sci-fi adventure novel Twenty Thousand Leagues Under the Sea, has officially rounded out its leading cast, with production fully underway in Queensland, Australia. Joining Shazad Latif as the infamous Captain Nemo are Georgia Flood and Thierry Frémont, whose characters will join the notorious captain in his quest for revenge against those who stole his family and fortune from him.

Flood joins the cast as Humility Lucas, a rich young woman taken hostage aboard the Nautilus as part of Nemo's plans for revenge, and Frémont rounds out the cast as Gustave Benoit, an engineer and architect of Nemo's famous Nautilus submarine, after which the series is named. The series is set to follow Nemo, described as an "Indian prince robbed of his birthright and family" as he pursues vengeance against the East India Company for their crimes.

The 1869 novel tells the story of three individuals who, when on an expedition to discover an unidentified species of whale that has been damaging ships, find themselves in an underwater world with the enigmatic Captain Nemo. Aboard the Nautilus, Nemo ventures the seas accompanied by his crew, and the three men are caught between the choice to escape Nemo or remain to explore a fantastic underwater world.

Also confirmed as part of Nautilus's cast are Ashan Kumar as Ranbir, Pacharo Mzembe as Boniface, Andrew Shaw as Jiacomo, Arlo Green as Turan, Tyrone Ngatai as Kai, Céline Menville as Loti, Ling Cooper Tang as Suyin, and newcomer Kayden Price as Blaster. The series was written by James Dormer, who also executive produces along with Johanna Devereaux and Chris Loveall for Disney+. Black Mirror producer Ian Hogan serves as executive producer, with additional producers Cameron Welsh, Anand Tucker for Seven Stories, and Xavier Marchand for Moonriver Studios. The ten episode series will be directed by Michael Matthews.

No release date for Nautilus has been announced, though the series will stream exclusively on Disney+.

