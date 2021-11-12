Shazad Latif has been cast as Captain Nemo in Disney's upcoming live-action adventure Nautilus. Michael Matthews is set to direct the new series inspired by Jules Verne’s 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea. The news was revealed as part of Disney+ Day, which celebrates the second anniversary of the streamer and promises to unveil announcements from every Disney property, including Marvel, Star Wars, Pixar, NatGeo, and more.

Reported by Deadline, Latif, known for his role as Ash Tyler on Star Trek: Discovery, will be taking center stage in Disney's ten-part epic telling the never before told origins of Captain Nemo, the Indian prince who steals the titular submarine, the Nautilus, from the East India Company, setting out across the world in an underwater adventure.

Matthews most recently directed the critically acclaimed Love and Monsters and is also set to direct fellow upcoming Disney live-action series Merlin. Production of the series is set to begin next month in Australia with the support of the Australian Government’s Location Incentive and the Queensland Government via Screen Queensland’s Production Attraction Strategy.

The series is written by James Dormer, who also executive produces with Seven Stories and Moonriver TV producing the project. The series was first announced back in August at the Edinburgh TV Festival, though it isn't the first time Disney will be making an adaptation based on the story of Captain Nemo. They also released a film starring Kirk Douglas that shared its name with its source material in 1954 and went on to inspire an attraction as a part of Disney's Magic Kingdom for over 20 years.

The production of Nautilus will begin next month, though a release window of the live-action series has not yet been announced.

