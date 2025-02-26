There are many naval warfare movies out there, films whose entire purpose is to take viewers out to the open sea to experience a whole new way of fighting that isn't as common as movies about the common soldier on the ground. Set across a multitude of eras, these films often feature thrilling battle sequences and ship-to-ship combat, where the sea itself is just as much of a hazard as the enemy firepower.

This maritime approach brings an interesting dynamic to the film, as it's not about individual soldiers but about enormous vessels requiring the synchronization of everyone aboard, with the smallest error likely resulting in disaster. Of these movies, some have really made their mark for just how good their respective battle sequences are. This list will highlight the best naval battles in movies, which keep pulses pounding and invite repeated viewings.

10 The Battle of Artemisium

'300: Rise of an Empire' (2014)

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

300: Rise of an Empire is honestly really mediocre compared to its predecessor, but it did pretty well in the action department, borrowing many of the same elements and stylized shots that the first film did seven years prior. For such a boring film, the battle sequences were a real highlight, with the best by far being the Battle of Artemisium. This fight was between the Greeks and the Persians during the Greco-Persian Wars in the 5th Century BCE.

It was fought at the same time as the events of the Battle of Thermopylae from the original 300 film, and though it also resulted in a Persian victory, the Greeks definitely gave them a lashing. Don't expect to find loads of cannon fire here, though, because gunpowder hadn't been discovered yet. Instead, the action concerns small wooden ships smashing into each other and legions of archers shooting at each other. This sounds really dull at first, but it's actually quite exciting and definitely feels different from typical naval battles in movies.