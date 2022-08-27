We all remember Glee, right? So, if you were asked what made the series worth watching, what would you say? There are plenty of options: Sue Sylvester’s (Jane Lynch) quips, Rachel’s (Lea Michele) overwhelming and obnoxious theatre kid energy, the constant, never ending drama…

But none of those things actually matter, because the real reason Glee was so watchable was because Santana (Naya Rivera) was in it.

That’s right! Though she wasn’t always the nicest, Santana was one of Glee’s most compelling characters. She had quite the journey from two-dimensional mean girl to successful performer and wife of her best friend Brittany (Heather Morris), but perhaps the greatest thing about Santana was her absolutely stellar performances throughout the series. Rivera’s vocals, dancing, and presence made her one of the most entertaining members of the cast, and as she became a staple in the show, she was given a chance to take center stage in a number of solos and duets. This list will take you through nine of her best performances as Glee’s Santana Lopez (and yes, number nine will surprise you. No, really!

1. “Valerie” (Season 2, Episode 9)

“Valerie” was performed by Santana at the Sectional Championships in Season 2 — her first and last time having a solo during a competition. Which is a shame, because this song is truly one of the best performances in the series. It’s so full of energy, and Rivera’s strong alto voice is perfect for the song, giving it a slightly jazzy quality. Plus, it seemed that Rivera had a ton of fun performing it, and that makes it all the more enjoyable to watch. It’s one of those songs that gets stuck in your head easily, and you might even find that Rivera’s cover is on par with Amy Winehouse’s original.

RELATED: 'Glee's 12 Most Memorable Guest Stars, From Olivia Newton-John to Britney Spears

2. “River Deep, Mountain High” (Season 2, Episode 4)

It wouldn’t be a “best of Santana” without mentioning “River Deep, Mountain High,” sung by Santana and Mercedes (Amber Riley). Truly an iconic duo, Riley and Rivera’s voices blend seamlessly to create an awesome sound that’s only enhanced by their confident and larger than life stage presence. With how amazing this duet was, it feels like they were cheated in the episode because they lost the competition, but let’s be real. The Santana and Mercedes team-up was way too much for us to handle back in 2010. However, they absolutely did justice to Miss Tina Turner with this one.

3. “Smooth Criminal” (Season 3, Episode 11)

One of the most famous performances in Glee overall, “Smooth Criminal” is a duet between Santana and Sebastian (Grant Gustin) that also featured instrumentals by 2CELLOS. This piece definitely earned its popularity; Rivera and Gustin sound amazing together, and they really played off of each other’s energy to create great tension in their vocals and choreography. It’s another display of Rivera’s amazing vocal range as well. She manages both a low, accusatory tone, and high and powerful notes, without missing a beat. It’s another of Rivera’s performances that rivals the original, providing an interesting spin on Michael Jackson's classic.

4. “Don’t Rain On My Parade” (Season 5, Episode 9)

Move over, Rachel Berry! Santana’s rendition as “Don’t Rain On My Parade,” Rachel’s signature number, is absolutely stunning. From the flawless movement between musical theatre and pop instrumentals to Rivera’s incredible vocal power — especially in the riff on the “here I am” lyric — this interpretation of Funny Girl’s famous song is among the best (though no one can quite compete with Barbra Streisand). Plus, we all lived for the absolute bitterness on Rachel’s face when she saw Santana enter from the back of the auditorium as the opening bars played. And who could blame her? With that kind of stage presence and vocal prowess, Santana could have stolen her part from her then and there. And let’s be real: we all hoped she would.

5. “Mine” (Season 4, Episode 4)

One of Santana’s more heartfelt solos, “Mine” is her breakup song to Brittany, though she admits before she sings it that she wishes things didn’t have to be this way. Throughout Glee, most of Santana’s featured numbers are upbeat and exciting; this does a disservice to Rivera, as she has a talent for these more serious and emotional numbers. “Mine” has no choreography, but even just sitting in a chair, Rivera was captivating. Her voice was filled with sorrow and regret, and the number was so beautifully sad. It’s a number that makes you wish there had been more sentimental Santana solos.

6. “I Wanna Dance With Somebody (Who Loves Me)” (Season 3, Episode 17)

A Brittany and Santana duet? In this list? Of course! It wouldn’t be complete without mentioning “I Wanna Dance With Somebody (Who Loves Me),” the only duet the two had in Season 3, despite them being a couple throughout the season. Everything about this number is great, from the sound of Rivera and Morris together to the choreography to the pure energy they bring to the song. If you’re looking for the perfect song for your workout playlist, look no further than this one; Rivera’s strong vocals and the upbeat tempo of the song are perfect for getting you up and going.

7. “If I Die Young” (Season 5, Episode 3)

Another of Santana’s emotional solos, “If I Die Young” is Santana’s send-off to Finn (Cory Monteith). It’s a song that truly shows the capabilities of Rivera’s voice, demonstrating her ability to hit higher notes even as her voice is emotionally strained. Her acting in the scene was incredibly raw as well, making it one of her most heartfelt and realistic performances in the series.

8. “Hit Me With Your Best Shot/One Way or Another” (Season 3, Episode 6)

What other show could get away with a song mash-up battle wrapped in a game of dodgeball? Performed by Santana and Finn, “Hit Me With Your Best Shot/One Way or Another” was a song battle between the New Directions and The Troubletones for show choir supremacy. Not only is this an absolutely banging mash-up, but Finn and Santana sound awesome together, and it’s truly iconic to watch Rivera belt 80s pop while she nails people with dodgeballs.

9. “Trouty Mouth” (Season 2, Episode 16)

Yeah, this absolutely iconic song is on here. Though “Trouty Mouth” was a joke song sung by Santana to make fun of classmate Sam (Chord Overstreet), it was actually an excellent display of Rivera’s talent. It was performed in the style of a 1940s lounge singer, and Rivera’s alto tone was perfect for producing a smoky, sultry sound that made the song more than just something funny. In addition, Rivera’s delivery made the number so entertaining and hilarious.