Upon being asked if he could do anything differently in his career, James Cameron admits that he would be nicer to the people working on his films, calling his actions on set that of a "tinpot dictator." This includes the set of the 1997 monster hit Titanic, and while "dictator" would seem to be a fitting name for Cameron's high expectations, it may not be entirely appropriate, and there's a reason why. See, Cameron's Titanic is just one of many films about the infamous tragedy — albeit the most successful — and among those films that dramatize the fate of the unsinkable ship lies one with a backstory that is a tragedy on its own, one with a real-life dictator behind it. That would be 1943's Titanic, brought to you by Adolf Hitler's own German propaganda machine.

Joseph Goebbels Set His Sights on 'Titanic'

"Spared no expense" is an understatement as four million reichsmarks (about $180 million today) was funneled into the project, along with a cast that included some of Germany's biggest film stars, like Sybille Schmitz. Yet the production was troublesome from the start. Per The Washington Post, director Herbert Selpin insisted on increasingly complex technical sets, which, combined with pulling soldiers off the front line to act as extras, led to German officials seeing the project as siphoning off resources from the war effort. The soldiers harassed the women, officials worried that the set lighting made them an easy target for air raids, and the facts were secondary to the Nazi agenda. Worse, Selpin was growing tired of the interference of military officials and of having to send the day's filming to Berlin for approval. During a fight with the screenwriter, he criticized the soldiers and called out portions of the Nazi war machine as "cowardly and pathetic." Bad call, as the screenwriter was also a spy, and this incident led to Selpin being arrested and personally interrogated by Goebbels himself. The next morning, Selpin was found dead in his cell, having taken his own life by hanging. Another director finished the project.

‘Titanic’ Cites Capitalism as the Root of Tragedy

Goebbel's intentions with the film were to frame the disaster as being the direct consequence of Western greed, and those intentions are made very clear from the onset. The main antagonist of the film is E.F. Fürbringer's Joseph Bruce Ismay, chairman of the White Star Line, who is so intent on increasing the value of his shares in the company that he sends the liner speeding through Iceberg Alley on a quest to break transatlantic crossing records. There's blame to go around, with Ismay's friends lauding their jewels, power, and profits, as guests arriving for the banquet are announced, along with their net worth. And when the ship begins to sink, the Allied characters are frantic, inept, and cowardly. But thankfully, there's a German first officer aboard, Hans Nielsen's Petersen, a fictional character that serves as the face of Germany. He is the composed voice of reason, the valiant hero rescuing women and children. The other Germans on board, those in steerage, and passenger Sigrid Olinsky (Sybille Schmitz), are also calm and collected in the face of tragedy. And the epilogue reads that the deaths were "an eternal condemnation of England's endless quest for profit".

The film was finished, and it was indeed impressive — Watson notes that 1958's A Night to Remember used scenes for their quality and realism. It was the perfect propaganda film, but not for Germany. Goebbels realized, per the New York Post, that the entire project was a mistake, considering a film about helpless people on a sinking ship captained by a buffoon skewing a little too closely to the situation in Germany. The realistic scenes were more likely to incite panic, not awe, and the fact a German officer disobeys his superiors, justified or not, was not a message the Nazis were keen on sending to real-life German officers. Goebbels banned the film in Germany, and it premiered in Prague instead. It wouldn't be seen in Germany for almost 50 years. Years later, the Cap Arcona was turned into a prison ship in 1945 for concentration camp prisoners. Sadly, the RAF believed the ship held SS officers and bombed it, leading to the death of thousands, a tragic end to a tragic tale, both onscreen and off.

