‘NBA 2K21’ Gameplay Trailer Shows off “Dunks, Fadeaways, Shoes, Music, and More”

I didn’t expect the new gameplay trailer for 2K Games’ NBA 2K21 to address COVID-19, but here we are. The trailer makes the astute observation that in-person gatherings en masse for sporting competitions certainly took a hit in 2020, but the game keeps going in virtual competitions and, soon, in living rooms everywhere. NBA 2K21 arrives on September 4th, but players will have more than just the basic option … for a price.

Since 2005, a new, full-priced game has set folks back about $59.99. That price point stands for the current-gen consoles (PS4, Xbox One, Switch) and PC games, even over at 2K; you can pre-order NBA 2K21 on current-gen and PC for $59.99. However! If you want to pre-order the sports game only on next-gen consoles, they’ll set you back $69.99 each. And that could be a herald of things to come; stay tuned for more on Xbox Series X and PS5 game prices in the months to come.

Remember that there’s also the “Mamba Forever Edition”, honoring the late, great Kobe Bryant, if you want to get both current and next-gen access:

Pre-order the NBA 2K21 Mamba Forever Edition to receive bonus Damian Lillard digital content for PlayStation 4 and Zion Williamson digital content for PlayStation 5. NBA 2K21 is the latest release in the world-renowned, best-selling NBA 2K series. 2K21 leads the charge with next-gen innovations, while continuing to deliver an industry-leading sports video game experience on the current generation of gaming platforms. With extensive improvements upon its best-in-class graphics and gameplay, competitive and community online features, and deep, varied game modes, NBA 2K21 offers one-of-a-kind immersion into all facets of NBA basketball and culture – where Everything is Game. The NBA 2K21 Mamba Forever Edition includes the following digital items:

• 100,000 Virtual Currency

• 10,000 MyTEAM Points

• 10 MyTEAM Tokens

• 60 MyCAREER Skill Boosts

• 40 MyTEAM Promo Packs (10 at launch, then 3 per week)

• Sapphire Damian Lillard and Zion Williamson MyTEAM cards

• MyPLAYER Shoe Collection

• MyPLAYER backpack

• Kobe Bryant Digital Collection

Check out the new gameplay trailer here: