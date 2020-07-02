‘NBA 2K21’ Honors Kobe Bryant in “Mamba Forever Edition”, Coming to Current & Next-Gen Consoles

2K Sports is gearing up for the launch of NBA 2K21 this September. The sports title already announced the two basketball stars that will be gracing the covers: Damian Lillard on current-gen consoles and Zion Williamson on PS5 and Xbox Series X titles. But today, 2K Sports revealed a special edition that honors and celebrates the life and career of the late, great Kobe Bryant.
The “Mamba Forever Edition”, which is available now to pre-order and will set you back about $100, honors Bryant with unique artwork that’s quite different from the standard photoshoot. (This edition, though pricier than the $59.99 PS4/Xbox One versions and the recently revealed $69.99 PS5/Xbox Series X versions, will get you access to the game on both current and next-gen consoles.) You can get a glimpse of the new art below, followed by the bonuses you can expect in the Mamba Forever Edition when the game arrives on September 4th:
Kobe Bryant graces the cover of NBA 2K21 Mamba Forever Edition, coming to PS4 and PS5: https://t.co/oqz5M59mnT pic.twitter.com/aBDuUmyRNh
— PlayStation (@PlayStation) July 2, 2020
Pre-order the NBA 2K21 Mamba Forever Edition to receive bonus Damian Lillard digital content for PlayStation 4 and Zion Williamson digital content for PlayStation 5.
NBA 2K21 is the latest release in the world-renowned, best-selling NBA 2K series. 2K21 leads the charge with next-gen innovations, while continuing to deliver an industry-leading sports video game experience on the current generation of gaming platforms.
With extensive improvements upon its best-in-class graphics and gameplay, competitive and community online features, and deep, varied game modes, NBA 2K21 offers one-of-a-kind immersion into all facets of NBA basketball and culture – where Everything is Game.
The NBA 2K21 Mamba Forever Edition includes the following digital items:
• 100,000 Virtual Currency
• 10,000 MyTEAM Points
• 10 MyTEAM Tokens
• 60 MyCAREER Skill Boosts
• 40 MyTEAM Promo Packs (10 at launch, then 3 per week)
• Sapphire Damian Lillard and Zion Williamson MyTEAM cards
• MyPLAYER Shoe Collection
• MyPLAYER backpack
• Kobe Bryant Digital Collection