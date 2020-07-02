‘NBA 2K21’ Honors Kobe Bryant in “Mamba Forever Edition”, Coming to Current & Next-Gen Consoles

2K Sports is gearing up for the launch of NBA 2K21 this September. The sports title already announced the two basketball stars that will be gracing the covers: Damian Lillard on current-gen consoles and Zion Williamson on PS5 and Xbox Series X titles. But today, 2K Sports revealed a special edition that honors and celebrates the life and career of the late, great Kobe Bryant.

The “Mamba Forever Edition”, which is available now to pre-order and will set you back about $100, honors Bryant with unique artwork that’s quite different from the standard photoshoot. (This edition, though pricier than the $59.99 PS4/Xbox One versions and the recently revealed $69.99 PS5/Xbox Series X versions, will get you access to the game on both current and next-gen consoles.) You can get a glimpse of the new art below, followed by the bonuses you can expect in the Mamba Forever Edition when the game arrives on September 4th:

Kobe Bryant graces the cover of NBA 2K21 Mamba Forever Edition, coming to PS4 and PS5: https://t.co/oqz5M59mnT pic.twitter.com/aBDuUmyRNh — PlayStation (@PlayStation) July 2, 2020