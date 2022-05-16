With NBC coming off another season as the #1 network in the profitable key 18-49 demographic, they have announced the full line-up of their upcoming fall schedule, which will include several all-new programming including Quantum Leap as well as the new comedy series Lopez Vs. Lopez and Night Court.

The Quantum Leap reboot series is set to take place after the original series protagonist Dr. Sam Beckett (Scott Bakula) entered the titular Quantum Leap device and vanished into the past. Now a new team led by Dr. Ben Seong (Raymond Lee) restarts the project, which sees Seong following the footsteps of Beckett as he steps into the machine and is sent back to the 1980s with amnesia. Along with Lee, the cast for the series includes Caitlin Bassett, Ernie Hudson, Mason Alexander Park, and Nanrisa Lee. Steven Lilien and Bryan Wynbrandt will serve as writers on the series as well as executive producers alongside Don Bellisario, Deborah Pratt, and Martin Gero. The series will air on Mondays from 10-11 P.M ET/PT.

Lopez Vs. Lopez sees George Lopez's return to the sitcom format for the first time in 15 years since the cancelation of his original beloved sitcom, George Lopez. The new series is described as a "working-class family comedy about dysfunction, reconnection and all the pain and joy in between." The cast will also include Mayan Lopez, Selenis Leyva, Brice Gonzalez, and Matt Shively. Debby Wolfe and Bruce Helford will write and executive produce with Katie Newman, Michael Rotenberg, George Lopez, and Mayan Lopez also executive producing. Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, will produce in association with Mohawk Productions, Travieso Productions, Mi Vida Loba, and 3 Arts. Lopez Vs. Lopez is set to premiere in November.

RELATED: 'Lopez vs. Lopez' Ordered to Series at NBC

Night Court is set to reboot the 1980s-early 90s sitcom and will star Abby Stone (Melissa Rauch), an optimistic judge who follows in her late father and original series lead Harry Stone's footsteps, presiding over Manhattan arraignment court during the night shift and trying to bring order to the cynics that make up the night court, including former night court prosecutor Dan Fielding (John Larroquette). The additional cast also includes India de Beaufort, Kapil Talwalkar, and Lacretta. Dan Rubin will write and executive produce with Melissa Rauch and Winston Rauch also executive producing. Larroquette will also serve as a producer. Warner Bros. Television will produce in association with After January Productions and Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.

Other new content heading to NBC also includes Million Dollar Island, an unscripted series that sees 100 competitors who will spend 50 days on a remote island in an attempt to win a $1 million cash prize. NBC also has picked up a number of series pilots with the decision yet to be made on whether or not these series will receive a greenlight at the network. These series include Blank Slate, Found, Irrational, Unbroken, and an untitled drama from Mike Daniels (Sons of Anarchy). There will also be new seasons of popular series on the network, which includes La Brea, New Amsterdam, the One Chicago lineup (Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, Chicago P.D.), the Law & Order franchise (Law & Order, Law & Order: SVU, Law & Order: Organized Crime) and reality series The Voice and investigative series Dateline NBC. They also announced that returning series Young Rock would premiere in November. Sports fans also have something to look forward to, as the schedule included Capital One College Bowl, Football Night in America, and NBC Sunday Night Football.

“While leaning into our strong, stable schedule in the fall, we’re also rethinking legacy launch timing to give our shows the best chance for success,” said Frances Berwick, Chairman of Entertainment Networks, NBCUniversal Television, and Streaming.“With the huge reach that our affiliate partner stations provide, coupled with exclusive next-day availability on Peacock, our NBC shows will truly be accessible to audiences in any way that they want to watch.”

The announcement also included the confirmation that all NBC Fall shows will stream next-day exclusively on Peacock.

'What We Do in The Shadows' Season 4 Release Date Set for July

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Matt Villei (422 Articles Published) Matt Villei is a Senior News Writer for Collider. Having a deep appreciation for the games, films, and books that he experienced growing up, Matt wanted to learn the inner workings of how these pieces of media were made. He graduated from Hofstra University with a Film Studies degree and a Creative Writing minor with the hope of one day making a game like the ones he grew up playing. When not writing, he plays some games, watches some professional wrestling, and spends some time with his two Golden Retrievers. More From Matt Villei

Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up for Collider's newsletter for exclusive news, features, streaming recommendations and more Click here to subscribe