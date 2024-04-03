NBC has been delivering hit TV shows for decades, some of which go down as being among the most iconic series in history. While specialty networks like HBO and Showtime often get the most attention for quality shows, traditional linear networks like NBC should not be discounted.

Some of the best NBC shows of all time hail from decades past, while a few were introduced in the 2000s. Some are still going strong, breaking records for being among the longest-running scripted series ever. Others continue to air in syndication or are available on streaming services, so a new generation of fans can enjoy them, and original viewers can relive the nostalgia.

10 'Little House on the Prairie' (1974-1983)

Created by Blanche Hanalis (Based On The Book Series by Laura Ingalls Wilder)

This American Western historical drama is set on a farm in Minnesota in the 1870s through 1890s, following the Ingalls family and their lives. Starring well-known names like Michael Landon and Melissa Gilbert, older sister of Sara Gilbert from Roseanne and The Conners fame, Little House on the Prairie was far ahead of its time. The series tackled serious topics like alcoholism, faith, prejudice, adoption, drug addiction, child abuse, and more.

Considered to be predominantly a drama, Little House of the Prairie had some comedic moments as well. Airing for nine seasons and spawning a spin-off and three made-for-TV post-series movies as well as a 2005 miniseries, it wouldn’t be surprising to see some type of remake of the series come to fruition. It was announced back in 2020 that Paramount was reportedly working on a one-hour dramatic series adaptation, according to Entertainment Weekly, but nothing has yet materialized.

9 'Saturday Night Live' (1975-)

Created by Lorne Michaels

It seems like every year, people cry that Saturday Night Live (SNL) is no longer funny, and it’s on its last legs. Yet now, almost a half-century later, the sketch comedy series is still going strong. Some of the most iconic comedic talents over the decades got their start on or were featured on SNL, from Eddie Murphy to Adam Sandler, Jimmy Fallon, Will Ferrell, Amy Poehler, Jason Sudeikis, Tina Fey, and Kristen Wiig.

The show has spawned some of the most memorable sketches and sketch comedy characters, many of which have turned into movies, from Mike Myers’ and Dana Carvey’s Wayne’s World to Will Forte’s MacGruber. Featuring celebrity guest hosts each week along with talented musicians, SNL has been a staple Saturday night viewing for the last 50 years and shows no signs of slowing down.

8 'Miami Vice' (1984-1990)

Created by Anthony Yerkovich

The crisp white suit and bright blue T-shirt dates back to Don Johnson’s iconic character of James “Sonny” Crockett, an undercover detective working in Miami alongside his partner Ricardo “Rico” Tubbs (Philips Michael Thomas). One of the first police procedural style primetime crime dramas, Miami Vice combined the dark underworld of crime with the beautifully sunny scenery of Miami and beach life.

What set Miami Vice apart from the typical police procedural was its integration of 1980s pop culture, complete with pop and rock music that was modern for the time. The cases often involve drug trafficking and prostitution, and the episodes typically include gun battles and death. Miami Vice became just as influential for its impact on men’s fashion, however, as it did on the TV landscape. It’s worth a re-watch for the impressive list of guest appearances from actors who have since become massive stars, like Stanley Tucci, Liam Neeson, Ian McShane, Bruce Willis, and Kyra Sedgwick.

7 'This Is Us' (2016-2022)

Created by Dan Fogelman

This Is Us follows the Pearson family through several time periods in their lives. Present day features the three grown kids, twins Kate (Chrissy Metz) and Kevin (Justin Hartley) and their adopted brother Randall (Sterling K. Brown) navigating their adult lives. Fans know their father Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) died when they were teenagers, but the flashback stories re-tell pivotal moments of their lives, from Jack and Rebecca’s (Mandy Moore) budding romance to the kids growing up. Later, flash forwards show the future as well. From the highs to the lows to the traumas and triumphs, every story keeps fans guessing with teaser storylines that draw fans in.

A deeply emotional primetime drama, This Is Us had people parking in front of the TV every week at a specific date and time, popcorn and a box of tissues ready. In a day and age of streaming at leisure, a show that people look forward to watching as soon as it’s on is a big deal. This Is Us is one that made people rethink cutting the cord to traditional cable.

6 'The Office' (2005-2013)

Created by Greg Daniels (Based On The Office by Ricky Gervais and Stephen Merchant)

The Office took a formula developed in the U.K. for the BBC and turned it into one of the most iconic mockumentary sitcoms of the 2000s. Steve Carell takes on the lead role Ricky Gervais portrayed in the BBC series. He’s Michael Scott, the goofy regional manager at the Scranton branch of a fictional paper company called Dunder Mifflin. The series follows him and his team as they navigate the mundane, daily doings of office life.

The ensemble cast made stars of many of its members, including Rainn Wilson, John Krasinski, Jenna Fischer, and Mindy Kaling. Fans weren’t initially hooked. But soon, the fabulous comedic timing, corny jokes, and ridiculous storylines had them invested, even obsessed with the characters. The overarching love story brewing between Pam (Fischer) and Jim (Krasinski) became one of the most beloved sitcom romances ever on television.

5 'ER' (1994-2009)

Created by Michael Crichton

One of the most successful and iconic medical dramas of all time, ER famously starred George Clooney in one of his first major roles before becoming a Hollywood movie leading man. The series, as the name implies, follows a group of doctors and other staff in the emergency room of a fictional hospital. It also delves into their personal lives and presents patients with urgent medical needs that a talented team of doctors must treat.

As the second-longest primetime medical drama in history, bested only by Grey’s Anatomy, ER earned 23 Primetime Emmy Awards through its 15-season run. The cast list reads like a who’s who of stars who went on to (or had already) accomplished big things, like Anthony Edwards, Julianna Marguilies, Maria Bello, Maura Tierney, Linda Cardellini, Mekhi Phifer, John Stamos, and Angela Bassett.

4 'The West Wing' (1999-2006)

Created by Aaron Sorkin

Popularizing the filming technique of following people walking and talking down a long hallway, The West Wing is considered to be one of the best serial political dramas ever made. The Aaron Sorkin series is set in the West Wing of the White House and follows the trials and tribulations of President Josiah Bartlet, played by Martin Sheen, and his administration.

Named among the best TV series of all time with some seriously tense episodes, the show was praised for its portrayal of complex political issues as well as post-traumatic stress disorder. The West Wing earned 26 Primetime Emmy Awards throughout its run, including Outstanding Drama Series four times in a row. The West Wing paved the way for many other political dramas to come.

3 'Law & Order: Special Victims Unit' (1999-)

Created by Dick Wolf

As the fourth-longest running primetime scripted series, surpassing even the show for which it serves as a spin-off, Law & Order, Law & Order: SVU is also the longest-running primetime live-action series on American television. Like Law & Order, it covers criminal cases in every episode, beginning with the police investigation in the first half, then focusing on the legal case in the second. But Law & Order: SVU strikes a chord as it focuses on the most heinous crimes involving things like rape, child sexual abuse, human trafficking, and domestic violence.

What makes Law & Order: SVU even more compelling is that episodes are largely inspired by real-life cases. Still going strong with 26 seasons with no signs of slowing down, Law & Order: SVU is raw and emotional, some storylines difficult to stomach. But it’s a police procedural fans love to immerse themselves in, following both the cases and the personal lives of the main characters.

2 'Friends' (1994-2004)

Created by David Crane and Marta Kauffman

A sitcom that defined a generation, Friends continues to be watched and rewatched even two decades after it went off the air. The ensemble cast of characters portray six single friends navigating life in New York City. Dating, career moves, and hanging out at Central Perk to chat about their day over coffee, Friends was so relatable and absolutely funny.

The characters were easy to compare to viewers’ one friends, from the sarcastic and self-deprecating Chandler to the uptight Monica and the free-spirited Phoebe. Spawning so many one-liners, phrases, and memorable episodes, Friends is widely considered to be one of the best TV shows of all time.

1 'Seinfeld' (1989-1998)

Created by Larry David and Jerry Seinfeld

Described as a show about nothing, that really is what Seinfeld was about. It followed four main friends and their mundane daily conversations about everything from dating to annoying people in the diner. Headed by Jerry Seinfeld playing a version of himself as a famous stand-up comedian, Seinfeld is a show that manages to make the minutiae of daily life incredibly funny, particularly with so many great unscripted moments.

It's largely thanks to the cast, talented actors with impeccable comedic timing, along with the fabulously witty and bitingly funny writing. Every episode was funnier than the last, leading to memorable phrases like Man Hands, Puffy Shirts, and “Serenity Now!” Any fan of Seinfeld immediately knows the origins of these phrases, while a new legion of fans watch in syndication to get a taste of one of the best sitcoms ever made.

