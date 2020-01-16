Peacock Release Date and Pricing Details Revealed by NBCUniversal

Overwhelmed by the number of streaming services you already have? Unfortunate! NBCUniversal just released new details on its upcoming Peacock streaming service, which will launch exclusively for Xfinity X1 and Flex subscribers on April 15 and then widely three months later on July 15. According to THR, Peacock will debut as a free, ad-supported service with “around 7,500 hours of programming”—ads will reportedly run about five minutes to an hour—which includes classic shows and movies, news, sports, and next-day viewings of broadcast series. Peacock Premium, however, will feature double the programming and be available for free, with advertising, for various cable subscribers.

Non-cable subscribers will be able to sign up for Peacock Premium at $5 a month for an ad-supported version, with a $10 a month option to stream ad-free. So, to recap, this lands Peacock Premium at the same price point as Apple TV+, two dollars cheaper per month than Disney+, and a good deal behind Netflix ($13) and the upcoming HBO Max ($15).

NBCUniversal’s strategy is to lure in subscribers with its hugely popular IP like The Office, Parks and Recreation, and Law & Order—along with early access to live entertainment like The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and Late Night with Seth Meyers—and then keep them there with original programming. Last year, reboots of Saved By the Bell and Battlestar Galactica were announced for the network, and today the streamer announced six new scripted projects. These include a MacGruber show starring Will Forte, a family comedy produced by Norman Lear about a dad learning to accept his transgender daughter, an investigative documentary about the origins of Twitter, a coming-of-age comedy set in the world of soccer from Amy Poehler, and a parenting comedy co-produced by Mindy Kaling.

“This is a very exciting time for our company, as we chart the future of entertainment,” NBCU chairman Steve Burke said in a statement. “We have one of the most enviable collections of media brands and the strongest ad sales track record in the business. Capitalizing on these key strengths, we are taking a unique approach to streaming that brings value to customers, advertisers and shareholders.”

For more on Peacock, head here for everything we know so far, including details on MacGruber, Saved by the Bell, and the possibility of an Office reboot.