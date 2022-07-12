San Diego Comic-Con is just over a week away from its grand return to an in-person convention and this year's iteration has a lot in store for fans everywhere. The annual summit of fandom is back in California for the first time since 2019 and all the biggest shows and movies will have a presence there, showing off exclusive content and answering questions aplenty. We've gotten a taste of what's to come from the individual media companies that'll be there, including Apple TV+'s convention debut with Severance and For All Mankind while Paramount+ comes loaded with panels on Teen Wolf: The Movie, SpongeBob, and a lot of Star Trek. Not to be outdone, NBC has released their full list of panels featuring heavy hitters like Vampire Academy, Resident Alien, and Chucky.

NBCUniversal's fan experience this year will be based around their new NBCU Corner, a comfortable rest area for guests to hang out in between panels, have fun photo moments, and experience some exclusive content from the comfort of a shaded viewing lawn. Surprise giveaways will occur throughout the run of Comic-Con for those who stick around the area. This new addition will be based out of Gaslamp Plaza, adjacent to the Tin Fish restaurant. A mix of series will be featured at the fan hub including NBC's Quantum Leap, La Brea, Chucky, Resident Alien, Reginald the Vampire, Vampire Academy, The End is Nye, and The Resort.

As for the actual panels, NBCUniversal will lead off on Thursday with a panel on Vampire Academy. Featuring the series regulars alongside showrunners Julie Plec and Marguerite MacIntyre, the panel will not only dive into the creation of the highly-anticipated Richelle Mead adaptation, but also offer fans an exclusive first look at the series ahead of its release on September 15. As exciting as that is, the meat of NBCUniversal's lineup will come on Saturday, July 23 with a mix of beloved shows and new properties alike. First up is a pair of panels for the new series in Reginald the Vampire and The End is Nye, both of which offer exclusive first looks and fun guests (though only one has Bill Nye).

RELATED: SDCC 2022 Schedule: 'What We Do In the Shadows' and 'Mayan M.C.' Headline Sunday Panels

Two of Syfy's biggest series will also be front and center in the Indigo Ballroom. Ahead of the release of its second batch of episodes for Season 2 in August, Resident Alien comes to Comic-Con for the first time in what'll be star Alan Tudyk's first appearance at a convention since the before times. In a fun twist, Giorgio A. Tsoukalos, the host of Ancient Aliens and subject of many an "Aliens" meme, will moderate the panel. Joining the extraterrestrial series is a horror giant in Chucky who appears in advance of the release of Season 2 of the spinoff series in October. Details are being kept under wraps, but the panel promises surprise guests appearing alongside series creator Don Mancini in what should be an exciting event.

Rounding out the bunch is The Resort which will make its world premiere at the convention. Creator Andy Siara will be there to converse with the fans alongside his all-star cast of William Jackson Harper, Cristin Milioti, Nina Bloomgarden, and Luis Gerardo Méndez. With its trailer releasing back in June, the new series has slowly been building steam as a mysterious, time-bending romp with the romance of its leads at the center.

Last but not least, NBCUniversal is hosting an exhibit with COZI TV at the MLK Promenade from Thursday through Sunday celebrating television's most iconic characters. The highlight of it all is a 1962 AMC Rambler American 400 made famous by 3rd Rock From the Sun. Fans can enter through August 31 to win the vehicle after they check it out on display at SDCC. On top of all that, French Stewart, who starred as Harry Soloman, will swing by on Friday, July 22 to interact with fans and reminisce about the criminally underrated sitcom.

See the dates, times, locations, and full details for all of NBCUniversal's panels below:

Thursday, July 21

Comic-Con: A Glimpse Into the World of Peacock Original Supernatural YA Drama Series Vampire Academy

Showrunners and executive producers Julie Plec (The Vampire Diaries, The Originals, Legacies) and Marguerite MacIntyre (The Originals, Legacies) will join series regulars Sisi Stringer (Rose Hathaway), Daniela Nieves (Lissa Dragomir), Kieron Moore (Dimitri Belikov) and Andre Dae Kim (Christian Ozera) to discuss Peacock’s highly anticipated Vampire Academy, based on the international bestselling book series -- a story of friendship, romance and danger. In a world of privilege and glamour, two young women’s friendship transcends their strikingly different classes as they prepare to complete their education and enter vampire society. One as a powerful Royal, the other a half-vampire Guardian trained to protect against the savage Strigoi who threaten to tear their society apart. That is if Royal infighting doesn’t do the job first. Cast will partake in a Q&A live panel and give an exclusive first look moderated by Entertainment Weekly’s Sydney Bucksbaum. The series is from Universal Television and will premiere on Peacock Sept. 15.

2:45 p.m. - 3:45 p.m. (Hilton San Diego Bayfront, Indigo Ballroom)

Saturday, July 23

Unlikely Hero, Unrecognized Powers: Reginald the Vampire

Featuring an exclusive first look at the new SYFY series coming this October as well as a thirst-quenching discussion with stars Jacob Batalon, Mandela Van Peebles, Em Haine, and Savannah Basley, showrunner Harley Petyon, and executive producers Jeremiah Chechik and Lindsay Macadam. Moderated by Fat Vampire author Johnny B. Truant, which the series is based on.

3:00 - 4:00 p.m. (Hilton San Diego Bayfront, Indigo Ballroom)

The End is Nye

Bill Nye the Science Guy is back and hosting an all-new science disaster series The End is Nye with co-creators Seth MacFarlane and Brannon Braga. Each episode of the Peacock series explores an epic global disaster with engaging VFX spectacles, then demystifies them using science to show how we can survive, mitigate, and even prevent them. Sprinkled with MacFarlane’s signature humor, this extremely timely series explores end-of-the-world scenarios with Nye at the center of it all. Join executive producer Bill Nye, showrunner/EP Brannon Braga (Star Trek, The Orville, Books of Blood) and executive producer Erica Huggins (President, Fuzzy Door) as they debut the official trailer and share an exclusive sneak peek at their new Peacock series from Universal Television Alternative Studio and UCP. “The End is Nye” will premiere on Peacock Aug. 25.

4:15 - 5:00 p.m. (Room 6A)

SYFY’s Resident Alien Invades Your Con

The cast of “Resident Alien” -- Alan Tudyk, Sara Tomko, Corey Reynolds, Alice Wetterlund, Levi Fiehler, Elizabeth Bowen, and Judah Prehn – as well as executive producer/showrunner Chris Sheridan, come together for the first time on the same stage to answer your burning questions and give you an out-of-this-world exclusive look into the season two return on Aug. 10 on SYFY. Moderated by Ancient Aliens star and co-executive producer (and Resident Alien guest star) Giorgio A. Tsoukalos. The series is from UCP.

4:15 - 5:15 p.m. (Hilton San Diego Bayfront, Indigo Ballroom)

World Premiere of Peacock and UCP’s The Resort

Join creator Andy Siara (Palm Springs) and castmates William Jackson Harper (The Good Place, The Underground Railroad), Cristin Milioti (Palm Springs, Made for Love), Nina Bloomgarden (Hot Pink), and Luis Gerardo Méndez (Narcos: Mexico) for a special screening and conversation as they premiere the highly anticipated mystery thriller The Resort. The Resort is a multi-generational coming-of-age love story disguised as a fast-paced mystery about the disappointment of time. An anniversary trip puts a marriage to the test when the couple finds themselves embroiled in one of the Yucatan’s most bizarre unsolved mysteries that took place fifteen years prior. The series from UCP will premiere July 28 on Peacock.

5:30 - 6:30 p.m. (Hilton San Diego Bayfront, Indigo Ballroom)

Back with a Vengeance: Chucky

He’s your friend ’till the very end! Join Chucky creator/executive producer Don Mancini and surprise guests for a can’t-miss conversation moderated by TV Guide Magazine’s Damian Holbrook and a behind-the-scenes look at season two returning this October on USA Network & SYFY. The hit series is from UCP.

6:45 - 7:45 p.m. (Hilton San Diego Bayfront, Indigo Ballroom)

COZI TV ‘ICONIC CHARACTERS’ EXPERIENCE

Comic-Con attendees can visit many of TV’s most iconic characters with COZI TV’s Iconic Characters exhibit. The exhibit will be highlighted by a genuine 1962 AMC Rambler American 400, just like the red convertible featured in the Emmy-winning 3rd Rock from the Sun, and an appearance on Friday, July 22 by actor and comedian French Stewart, who played the character Harry Solomon on the hit comedy. Eligible fans will be able to enter for a chance to win the fully restored classic car through the COZI TV 3rd Rock Rambler Sweepstakes, which anyone is available to enter at COZITV.com now through Aug. 31. COZI TV, NBCUniversal Local’s national multicast network that delivers the all-time best shows and pop culture favorites such as The Munsters, The Nanny, and Roseanne.