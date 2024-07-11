There’s a complex history to the NC-17 rating in the U.S., which is, on paper, supposed to signify movies that are for adults only. This is in contrast to the much more common R-rating, which is given to movies that are recommended for adults, with anyone wanting to see such a movie in cinemas needing an adult guardian if they’re under 17.

Somewhat confusingly, NC-17 used to mean no one under 17, but it was changed to include those who were still 17. It’s one of many messy things attached to the way ratings are issued in the U.S., all thanks to the Motion Picture Association (MPA), which used to be the Motion Picture Association of America (MPAA). NC-17 ratings are uncommon, because they tend to affect box office earnings, resulting in some films having their ratings appealed, some getting released unrated, and some filmmakers making cuts to get things down to an R-rating. The following films were all NC-17 at some point, or still are, or were initially released with an X-rating and then later changed to NC-17. They’re also generally confronting and boundary-pushing films, being among the most disturbing of the relatively few films given an NC-17 rating.

10 'Pink Flamingos' (1972)

Director: John Waters

Tackling just about every taboo subject it can within the confines of a 92-minute runtime, Pink Flamingos is a brazen and confronting low-budget film that helped make John Waters one of the most beloved/infamous cult movie directors of his time. Put as simply as possible, it’s about several criminals with chaotic lives each trying to outdo the other when it comes to being as gross and antisocial as possible.

So, the crudeness and borderline horror of Pink Flamingos is very much intentional, but if it was too much for some people, that’s honestly more than understandable. It has value as a piece of cinema that wants to challenge and see just how far a movie can go, pushing against the boundaries of “good taste,” and succeeding in becoming one of the most disturbing and off-putting comedies in cinema history.

9 'Bad Lieutenant' (1992)

Director: Abel Ferrara

Sometimes, the word “Bad” is used in the title of a comedy, (see Bad Santa, Bad Trip, the Bad Boys series, etc.), but there’s not really much comedy to be found in the fairly miserable film that is Bad Lieutenant. It stars Harvey Keitel as someone much more despicable than most of his gangster movie roles, because here, he’s a police detective who’s largely out of control and hardly a force for good.

It’s bleak, pessimistic stuff, even if the central character is desperately seeking redemption at times, though it continually eludes him, and he keeps falling back on bad habits. Watching the film is to see someone unlikable do unlikable things and generally cause misery for himself and others, basically non-stop. Bad Lieutenant: Port of Call – New Orleans is a little milder and has some humor to counteract the more intense stuff, though it’s not exactly a sequel or spin-off.

8 'Crash' (1996)

Director: David Cronenberg

Not to be mixed up with that other film named Crash that somehow won Best Picture at the Oscars, 1996’s Crash comes from David Cronenberg, and sees him at perhaps his least restrained and most provocative. Just summarizing the film makes it apparent why it received an NC-17 rating, as it’s about a group of troubled people who find themselves sexually aroused by car crashes.

It Crashes together sex and violence in a way that’s certainly uncomfortable, though at least Crash doesn’t feel too exploitative or like it overdoes things. It is about something extreme, and so it’s fitting that the approach taken to exploring that topic does have its extreme moments. Like other NC-17 movies, it’s certainly not going to be for everyone, but it is a film that, once seen, is hard to shake entirely.

7 'Blonde' (2022)

Director: Andrew Dominik

Anyone expecting Blonde to be a straightforward biopic about Marilyn Monroe while missing the news of its NC-17 rating would’ve likely been horrified by what they saw. Blonde fictionalizes Monroe’s life and does rather disturbingly use it as a jumping-off point to explore broad issues within Hollywood, particularly regarding the way it exploited (and arguably still does exploit) young women aspiring to become movie stars.

Monroe’s life, as depicted in Blonde, is tragic and upsetting at just about every turn, with the film being uncompromising and continually unsettling, and there are few glimmers of hope or happiness to be found throughout. It’s perhaps the most high-profile NC-17-rated film of the 2020s so far, too, owing to it becoming the first movie with such a rating to be released directly to a streaming platform (Netflix), in turn likely increasing its exposure.

6 'Santa Sangre' (1989)

Director: Alejandro Jodorowsky

Alejandro Jodorowsky has a directing career that’s spanned more than half a century, but the number of films he’s actually made is on the lower end for someone who’s been around so long. Still, each time he makes a film, it’s generally wild and unlike anything else out there. He doesn’t mind disturbing or even offending, and this is particularly the case when he tackled the horror genre with 1989’s Santa Sangre.

It gets surreal, intensely psychological, and very gruesome in parts, with the MPA rating speaking for itself, as it was rated NC-17 “for several scenes of extremely explicit violence.” Those who are squeamish or not particularly fond of bizarre horror movies should steer clear, but anyone who thinks they’ve seen it all might well find Santa Sangre proves them wrong.

5 'Man Bites Dog' (1992)

Directors: Rémy Belvaux, André Bonzel, Benoît Poelvoorde

Darkly funny, extremely violent, and continually unsettling, Man Bites Dog is one of the most extreme mockumentaries out there that isn't Cannibal Holocaust (that one is, and always has been, unrated). Man Bites Dog is about a group of documentary filmmakers who are following a serial killer as he does his serial killing, documenting tons of unpleasant things and finding his presence changing their behavior.

Man Bites Dog is cynical about things like the media, cinema, and humanity’s continual fascination with violence, and watching it willingly can lead to self-reflection about what made one seek out such a film. It takes absolutely no prisoners and has a high level of violent content, which is only slightly mitigated by the fact that the movie can be, at times, funny/satirical, albeit in a very bleak way.

4 'Killer Joe' (2011)

Director: William Friedkin

Age did not wear down William Friedkin’s propensity to shock and awe as a director. He rose to prominence through 1970s films like the non-stop and downbeat The French Connection, as well as the (at the time) controversial The Exorcist, with one of the best efforts from later in his career being in the form of Killer Joe… another movie that takes some pretty significant risks and pulls few punches.

It's about a criminal scheme that spirals out of control, with the titular contract killer (played by Matthew McConaughey) getting involved and not taking the whole mess lightly. It’s a stripped-down and small-scale film, with limited locations and characters, but it keeps the suspense high throughout. And, when Killer Joe wants to get uncomfortable and make its viewers squirm, it’s highly successful.

3 'In the Realm of the Senses' (1976)

