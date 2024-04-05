The Big Picture NCIS celebrates a huge milestone with the 1000th episode of the franchise airing soon, marking a significant achievement in television history.

Fans can expect special treats from CBS in the form of Easter eggs and appearances by beloved NCIS stars across various shows.

The NCIS universe continues to expand with new offshoots in development, promising more exciting stories to come for loyal viewers.

A massive franchise like NCIS deserves a massive celebration as it nears a milestone most scripted dramas could never dream of. NCIS will air its 494th episode in Season 21 Episode 7 in two weeks. The episode is titled "A Thousand Yards", a nod to the episode's significance, which will mark the 1000 episodes of television broadcast across the 5 NCIS shows that have aired. To celebrate this impressive milestone, CBS has a lot of special things planned for long-time fans of the franchise. In the week leading up to the episode and the week after, fans wouldn't be able to escape the spectacle, even if they wanted to. Entertainment Weekly reveals CBS plans to have the show drop Easter eggs across social media on the day of the broadcast. In the aforementioned two weeks, fans will also see their favorite NCIS stars pop up on various shows on the network to celebrate this milestone.

Earlier, TV Line had revealed that there would be cameos by two stars from the other NCIS offshoots who would appear in the episode in various ways. Daniela Ruah, who played Special Agent Kensi Blye-Deeks throughout NCIS: Los Angeles‘ 14-season run, and Vanessa Lachey, who currently leads the NCIS: Hawai’i team as Special Agent in Charge Jane Tennant, will appear in the landmark episode. These appearances will not be in person, however. Even more, the episode's storyline will be tied to NCIS Director Leon Vance's (Rocky Carroll) personal story. In the episode, Vance will try to mend his broken relationship with his son Jared (now played by Spence Moore II) but there will be some enemies from the team's past.

Franchise stars will pop up on shows throughout the week. Confirmed appearances will include Wilmer Valderrama on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert on April 10, Brian Dietzen and Diona Reasonover on The Price Is Right, and April 15 appearances on The Talk by Gary Cole, Sean Murray, Carroll, and Lachey. After the episode airs, Entertainment Tonight will host a behind-the-scenes look into filming as stars share their favorite moments from NCIS.

The NCIS Universe Will Keep Expanding

Close

NCIS-verse is not showing any signs of slowing down as more shows from the universe enter the development cycle. Two offshoots have already been announced, with a Europe-set Tiva spinoff set to begin production later this year. NCIS: Origins has been ordered straight to series and will follow a young Jethro Gibbs as he joins NCIS. Casting for all the main characters just concluded with the addition of Tyla Abercrumbie and Diany Rodriguez. Austin Stowell will lead the series alongside Mariel Molino and Kyle Schmid. CBS executives also said the universe has not reached a ceiling and if a solid idea is pitched, they would consider it.

Watch NCIS on Mondays at 9 PM ET on CBS and catch the milestone episode on Monday, April 15. Past seaons are streaming on Paramount+ in the U.S.

NCIS Created by Donald P. Bellisario First TV Show NCIS Latest TV Show NCIS: Hawaii First Episode Air Date September 23, 2003 Cast david mccallum , sean murray , Mark Harmon , Brian Dietzen , Pauley Perrette , Rocky Carroll

Watch on Paramount+