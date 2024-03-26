The Big Picture Abby Sciuto, with her unique style and unmatched technical skills, was a key ingredient to NCIS' success.

The NCIS franchise is one of the most expansive crime series on television, and it's about to achieve an incredible accomplishment as it nears its 1000th episode across all its shows and spin-offs. Not allowing itself to slow down even for a moment as it reaches this nearly unfathomable milestone for a TV program, NCIS has both a prequel series and a spin-off featuring fan-favorites looking over the horizon. The franchise never stopped expanding, adding more and more beloved characters as teams grew from their original D.C. location to Los Angeles, Hawaii, and even to Sydney over the past few decades. With such a sprawling cast of characters, it can be hard to pinpoint some of the most influential and essential members of the NCIS family, but it's even more impossible to deny the impact of key players in the franchise.

While everyone has their favorite among the special agents, one character from the original NCIS series stands out as arguably the most distinct member of the team who, in her own irreplaceable way, proved to be utterly essential for the show's success. The forensic specialist on the original NCIS team, Abby Sciuto (Pauley Perrette), may not have been a field agent, but her unmistakable combination of endearing positivity, unique character design, and unmatched technical prowess made her the secret ingredient to the show's enormous success. It would be facetious to place the widespread acclaim of the series solely on Abby's shoulders, but her character is the spark of life that contributes a lion's share of positivity to NCIS, greatly helping it stamp its legacy on television history.

Who Is Abby Sciuto on 'NCIS'?

Abby Sciuto was the Chief Forensic Scientist for the D.C. based NCIS team, serving in one of the most technically challenging and essential jobs on the show. Abby is one of the original members of the squad who first appeared in the backdoor pilot of the series on JAG, the godfather of the NCIS universe. Abby was a constant and important presence on the show, as she was one of the few characters to appear in every episode of the series, prior to her bittersweet departure in season 15. From the very start of the series, her character established herself as a foundational piece to the team's dynamic and the show's overarching atmosphere.

Abby's unique personality is an amalgamation of myriad ideas that, rather than conflict with one another, combine in a way that makes her character the most memorable in all of NCIS. Dressed in her iconic goth clothing and pigtails, Abby juxtaposed her number of edgy tattoos, including a prominent spider tattoo on her neck, with her infectiously positive and lively energy. She might seem a little weird, but she's effortlessly charming; she might have an intense curiosity about death and the supernatural, but she's also got a hyperactive and outgoing personality that makes her friends with everyone. With a relatable reliance on caffeine punctuated by her ever present cups of Caf-Pow, Abby doesn't seem like your typical NCIS agent — and that's precisely what makes her so great.

While she may not fit the standard mold of a forensic scientist, her appearance and personality should absolutely not be reasons to underestimate her skills. Abby is an unrivaled expert in her field, shouldering an immensely critical job for the NCIS team, and receiving plenty of recognition for her incredible talents that prove essential to practically all the agents' missions. Equipped with a number of degrees in forensics, criminology, and psychology, Abby is an impressive whiz in a lab coat capable of identifying even the most discreet clues hidden in whatever ballistic or forensic evidence the team has available to them. With a complete seriousness that the other NCIS agents would agree with, most of their cases would remain unsolved without Abby Sciuto.

Abby's Relationships With the NCIS Agents Is a Driving Factor for the Series

Not only is Abby essential to the squad's success in the show, her character is firmly one of the main reasons NCIS became beloved and successful enough to run for as long as it has. Her cheery personality and alternative appearance added variety to the show, ensuring that it wouldn't be solely populated by an endless stream of white men in suits. Even though the other agents are humorous and lively in their own ways, few can compare to the relentlessly endearing persona that Abby has. But Abby isn't an island of unique characterization, as arguably her greatest strength is in the positive relationships she has with the rest of the NCIS team.

Abby is often referred to as the team's "favorite," and for good reason. No other character in the series has such universally positive and friendly relationships with the other characters on the show. Most notably, Abby has an unexpectedly wholesome connection with the stalwart Jethro Gibbs (Mark Harmon), with whom she shares an endearing relationship reminiscent of a father and daughter. Abby is one of the few characters who isn't afraid of Gibbs, able to show both her utmost respect and affection for their stoic leader. And unique to Abby, Gibbs reciprocates with the most patience and affection he visibly shows in the series. From bringing her drinks and kissing her on the cheek, Gibbs is actually, surprisingly, sweet and gentle with the forensics specialist, even as he holds her in high regard for her technical expertise.

The other lab coats in NCIS also have profoundly close relationships with Abby, as they all contribute to the action off the field. Dr. Ducky Mallard (David McCallum) shared a deep kinship with Abby and Jimmy Palmer (Brian Dietzen) even asked her to be the "best woman" at his wedding. Abby shares an enormous love of movies with Tony DiNozzo (Michael Weatherly) and, despite their cold introduction, becomes close friends with Ziva David (Cote de Pablo). And though they briefly dated in Season 1, Abby maintained one of her friendliest relationships with Timothy McGee (Sean Murray), which remains one of the most endearing dynamics on the show.

Abby Defied Expectations and Became a Great Role Model

Abby proved time and time again that she was absolutely essential to NCIS, both to the special agents on the show and for the fans watching. The juxtaposition of her alternative appearance and her essential role as a forensics specialist made her one of the most memorable characters in the entire franchise. And yet, all those reasons still fail to encapsulate everything that made Abby great. Beyond the positivity and life she brought to the show, Abby was a phenomenal example of positive traits and beliefs that generated a genuine impact on the real world. Abby's self-love and commitment to herself remain an excellent example to viewers, as she refuses to let herself be stereotyped because of her appearance. Even further, Abby is a hearing child of deaf parents, demonstrating a knowledge of American Sign Language (ASL) in this important example of on-screen representation.

Audiences everywhere genuinely resonated with Abby in a way that no other character in NCIS has been able to match. Abby became more than just a quirky character on the series, as she evolved into a powerful role model that inspired young girls watching the show to pursue their interests in math and science. In a guest column on TV Insider, Pauley Perrette shared her thoughts on playing Abby and celebrated the positive influence the character had on countless viewers:

I hear from kids, teachers, parents, grandparents and relatives daily, from all over the world. I am constantly told how my character has been an incredible influence. Abby has led young girls to want to pursue math and science degrees and, in general, to just be awesome. This became apparent from the very beginning of my playing Abby. I have received probably millions of letters, tweets and messages expressing what a profound influence Abby has had on people’s lives. It’s really incredible.

In the vast number of characters that have made their mark on NCIS, few can even compare to the overwhelming impact and importance of Abby Sciuto. From her unique style to her boundless positivity, the wickedly intelligent forensic specialist was a fan-favorite that proved essential to the show's immense popularity and positive impact on viewers. And though it's been several years since Abby has been working with the team, fans can continue to have hope that maybe some day their favorite alternative forensic specialist could make an exciting return.

