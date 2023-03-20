For two decades, with three spin-off series and 33 seasons between them, the NCIS franchise has become one of the most expansive and memorable shows to air on television. Throughout that time, the series has garnered praise for its action, writing, and engaging storylines across multiple settings. However, the main reason that the series attained and sustained such popularity lies in the excellence of its characters and their stories. From the wit and humor of Agent DiNozzo (Michael Weatherly) to the laid-back surfer attitude of Marty Deeks (Eric Christian Olsen) to the confident leadership of Jane Tennant (Vanessa Lachey), there has been such a variety of characters and personalities that make each series feel unique and each setting vibrant. It's the standout characters that make these series so noteworthy, with figures such as Agent Jethro Gibbs (Mark Harmon) defining what it means to be an NCIS agent. However, surpassing even dozens of other contenders, the best part of the franchise is the character you'd least expect: the mysterious and supremely capable Agent Hetty Lange (Linda Hunt) from NCIS: Los Angeles.

Hetty Is Unmatched in Leadership and Experience on 'NCIS: Los Angeles'

Viewers love a reliable leader — someone who can lead their team of special agents to incredible success through their distinct leadership styles. Though the underdog story is rewarding in its own right, it's also quite satisfying watching people be the best at their profession. Hetty Lange is one of the premier examples of unfathomable professional success in the entire franchise. She serves as the Operations Manager of the NCIS branch in Los Angeles, leading the team with her wisdom, craft, and her unmatched experience and expertise.

Like countless other special agents in media, Hetty has a background shrouded in mystery and intrigue. Throughout the series, she is constantly calling in favors from all over the globe, with allusions to past adventures that likely would have filled another 20 seasons of a show itself. In the finale of NCIS: Los Angeles' second season, the team investigates Hetty's background and finds a resume as diverse as da Vinci and as intense as Jason Bourne. Through their findings they discover this smorgasbord of information on their operations manager: she speaks 10 languages fluently, has a Master of Fine Arts, is skilled in 3 martial art forms, won a Bronze Medal in a rifle event at the Olympics, is a published novelist, a pilot, a former film and stage actor, and has won countless awards and merits from multiple intelligence agencies. And that was all that they could identify at the time. In a franchise full of experienced and storied agents, Hetty is a living legend among comparably young upstarts still finding their places in the world of intelligence and defense.

Hetty Subverts Expectations in the 'NCIS' Franchise

Though it's quite easy to establish Hetty as the best among the best in NCIS, it's her subversion of expectations that truly makes her the juggernaut that she is. Linda Hunt, the actress who portrays Hetty, was diagnosed with dwarfism and stands at a smaller stature of only 4'9. In stark contrast from the conventionally athletic appearances of most other NCIS agents, she stands out for both her shorter height and her older age. However, neither have been an obstacle for her character — all the other characters in the series treat her with utmost respect and, at many times, are intimidated by her mere presence. Hunt portrays Hetty with such gravity that she commands attention whenever she is in a scene.

Unlike other agents in the franchise, Hetty remained predominantly out of action due to her older age. But in the same way that her slighter physique did not hold her back from earning and holding respect, it does not hinder her effectiveness to the mission. As mentioned before, Hetty has built up a fortune of experience and connections. Countless times throughout the series, it is through her contacts and information network that the agents are able to successfully complete her mission. When their backs are against the wall, it often takes just a call from Hetty to provide an ample solution. Though Hetty had already checked off all the requirements for being a badass special agent, she continuously adds to her resume of success with each season of the series. Even when Hetty steps down from her role as Operations Manager to handle an undisclosed long-term mission in Syria, she remains an integral part of the LA-based team. Her infrequent calls to Los Angeles are treated like a hero's return, often accompanied by vital words of wisdom or a called-in favor that rectifies an obstacle the team is facing. When Marty Deeks is unable to officially become an NCIS agent, it's Hetty who calls in and gets him a spot in official training. Whenever G. Callen (Chris O'Donnell), Nell (Renée Felice Smith), or any of the agents seem to need some sage guidance, it is still Hetty who provides the needed wisdom to steer them in the right direction. Hetty Lange is simultaneously the peak of what viewers want in a special agent and the premier example of subverting expectations. NCIS: Los Angeles is the most successful spin-off from the original series, and Hetty plays an irreplaceable role in the show's excellence.

The NCIS franchise has grown to become one of television's most notable families with so many charming characters and personalities that have captured viewers hearts for 20 years. While everyone is bound to have their favorites, it is hard to argue about the narrative impact and importance of Hetty Lange. Her subversion of standard expectations of a special agent is made even more impressive by her stalwart resilience and wise leadership. Even among some of the best that cop procedurals have to offer, Hetty stands at a point even higher than the rest. As NCIS: Los Angeles nears its climactic conclusion, it's the best time to look back and appreciate Hunt's phenomenal work as the most special agent, Hetty Lange.

