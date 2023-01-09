CBS is gearing up for its big NCIS-Verse crossover event coming soon. The first-of-its-kind event will bring the teams from NCIS, NCIS: Los Angeles, and NCIS: Hawai'i together for the first time. The network has been teasing fans with behind-the-scenes images, and now we have our first look at the dynamics between the fan-favorite teams in an exclusive sneak peek revealed by Entertainment Tonight.

The minute-long clip sees NCIS' Alden Parker (Gary Cole) meeting with the members of the NCIS: Hawai'i team as they try to figure out the identity of a possible suspect. As the scene plays out, it's apparent that Parker isn't very compatible to the dynamics of the team as Earnie (Jason Antoon) asks everyone for his “creative space” to find the suspect. The three-hour-long crossover event will bring together teams led by Jane Tennant (Vanessa Lachey), Sam Hanna (LL Cool J), G Callen (Chris O'Donnell), Timothy McGee (Sean Murray) and Nicholas Torres (Wilmer Valderrama), for the first time to solve a mystery that has emotional stakes attached.

The dynamic between the various team members was teased by LL Cool J in a previous interview where he compared the teams coming together to something akin to a superhero team-up. He revealed, "It's like how Batman and Superman interact, or in the Marvel Universe, how all the different superheroes interact. Seeing these characters from the NCIS-verse come together and the way they communicate and connect is going to be interesting.” Certainly, the fans of the shows have all the right reasons to be excited about the upcoming event.

Image via CBS

The three-hour special will bring all the team members to Washington, D.C. to celebrate a beloved FLETC (Federal Law Enforcement Training Center) professor who taught multiple members of each of the squads. However, on the eve of the celebration, the professor is found dead, and what looks like an apparent suicide is immediately suspected of foul play by his students. While peeling back the layers of this mystery, the teams uncover a mysterious hitman, and soon, they figure out that they are now targeted. Some members of the team are suddenly kidnaped and all the agents must come together to take down the assassin and save their own.

The crossover will premiere on Monday, January 9, beginning with NCIS at 8 p.m. continuing with NCIS: Hawai'i at 9 p.m., and concluding with NCIS: Los Angeles at 10 p.m. You can watch the clip here, and watch a behind-the-scenes preview below: