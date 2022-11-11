In a crossover of a lifetime, CBS is bringing together NCIS, NCIS: Hawai’i, and NCIS: Los Angeles for a special three-hour crossover event. During the crossover event, we’ll see team members dealing with a high-stakes case to take down a hitman. The team members from the different divisions will unite in Washington, DC, to celebrate a FLETC (Federal Law Enforcement Training Center) professor who taught multiple members from each squad. However, on the eve of the celebration, the beloved professor is found dead of an apparent suicide while his former students immediately suspect foul play. This is going to be one wild case where all our favorite characters will need to put their brains and brawn together toward a single goal.

Executive vice president of current programs at CBS Amy Reisenbach dubs the crossover event as a “long-awaited, first-ever NCISverse crossover.” She shares her excitement, saying, “The popularity, longevity, and continued success of the franchise is a testament to the immense talent of the casts and writing and producing teams who bring these shows to life.” The event will start at 8 p.m. ET in the NCIS episode dubbed “Too Many Cooks.” It will continue with NCIS: Hawai’i episode titled “Deep Fake” at 9 p.m. and will conclude with the episode “A Long Time Coming” in NCIS: Los Angeles at 10 p.m.

Reisenbach further reveals that the teams behind the camera “came up with a thrilling story for this epic three-hour event that creatively brings all three NCIS teams together for fans to enjoy in one night and beyond.” In the first episode, fans will see all the characters coming together in DC to attend the retirement party of their favorite professor and find him dead. The second episode will elaborate on the investigation with high personal stakes for each character while the third one will see a plot twist where agents find that every member of the team has a $200,000 bounty on their head.

NCIS was originally created by Donald P. Bellisario in 2003, the popularity of the series spun off four series NCIS: Los Angeles, NCIS: Red, NCIS: New Orleans, NCIS: Hawaiʻi, and NCIS: Sydney – all of them dealing military related criminal investigations and entertaining fans over decades. Earlier this year NBC launched a similar crossover event between Law & Order mothership, Special Victim Unit, and Organized Crime which was very well received by the viewers. There’s no doubt that NCIS fans are in for a similar treat in the New Year.

The crossover event will air on Monday, January 2, 2023. You can check out NCIS: Hawai'i Season 2 trailer below: