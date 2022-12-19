The NCIS-Verse is soon coming up with its first three-way crossover special with teams from NCIS, NCIS: Los Angeles, and NCIS: Hawai'i coming together to solve a case with bigger and more personal stakes. The three-hour special will see members of various teams gathering in Washington, D.C. to celebrate a beloved FLETC (Federal Law Enforcement Training Center) professor who taught many of them. However, on the eve of the celebration, the professor is found dead of an apparent suicide, but his former students immediately suspect foul play. As intriguing as it sounds, the crossover will be one hell of an event for fans of the show. In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, with new looks from each episode, the cast spoke about how the event is no less than any big superhero franchise coming together.

The new images point to a high-octave thriller event where members of each team are going through an evident power struggle. In one image we see all the heads of NCIS, NCIS: Los Angeles, and NCIS: Hawai’i all gathered in a room, deep into a discussion. Another sees the NCIS team collectively gaping at someone, and another sees Alex Tarrant and Chris O'Donnell pointing a gun at a possible threat. Speaking of the upcoming event, LL Cool J reveals, "There's somebody who's out for the heads of everybody on the team, and this is a challenge that just one particular squad or one team of NCIS wouldn't be able to handle." He further explains that the gravity of the case and threat featured makes it imperative that “all three of us coming together to deal with it. And there's a really important NCIS member who's missing as well, so it gets crazy."

Certainly, such a crossover event on TV is unheard of, actor Wilmer Valderrama marvels: "It's like all the superheroes of procedurals coming together for the first time in history. It's iconic." He further teased that it's going to feel like it “should've happened a long time ago, and I think it's going to feel like a tribute for the trajectory of all these shows, especially a really incredible moment to honor the mothership after 20 years of NCIS." Cool J further teased that the event is going to be a “rollercoaster ride” but fans need to watch out for how these characters interact with each other,

It's like how Batman and Superman interact, or in the Marvel Universe, how all the different superheroes interact. Seeing these characters from the NCIS-verse come together and the way they communicate and connect is going to be interesting, and I think fans will be excited about that.

Originally scheduled to air on January 2, the three-show crossover will now premiere Monday, January 9, beginning with NCIS at 8 p.m. continuing with NCIS: Hawai'i at 9 p.m., and concluding with NCIS: Los Angeles at 10 p.m. You can check out the new images below:

