The Big Picture NCIS will bid farewell to actor David McCallum, who played Dr. Ducky Mallard, with a special tribute episode.

The episode will feature the team reflecting on Ducky's passing and solving one last crime together.

The tribute episode will be the second episode of the season, airing on February 19, 2024.

NCIS is set to bid farewell to its longest-running cast member, late actor David McCallum, with a special episode, TVLine reports. The second episode of the new season will address McCallum’s passing and will pay tribute to his beloved character, chief medical examiner Dr. Donald “Ducky” Mallard. The actor who had been part of the show for 20 seasons passed away in September and was the last remaining original cast member of the original series.

Speaking of the tribute episode, co-showrunners and executive producers Steven D. Binder and David North said in a statement, “Everyone at NCIS felt it was important to do an episode that honors such a legendary actor, not to mention a dear friend.” McCallum played the fan-favorite character for close to two decades as an eccentric but very efficient medical examiner, who also had a knack for psychological profiling. It’s only fitting that Ducky’s protégé since Season 1, Dr. Jimmy Palmer aka actor Brian Dietzen is a co-writer on the episode along with executive producer Scott Williams.

The showrunners have promised a touching episode as they further revealed, “In the episode, the team will learn of Ducky’s passing and reflect on their memories of him as they grieve. And true to Ducky’s meticulous and compassionate nature, even after he’s gone, he still manages to solve one last crime with the team.” There are going to be a lot of tears and some smiles as fans and the series bid farewell to one of its most iconic characters. Furthermore, the duo noted that “there will also be a very touching and special moment you won’t want to miss,” so expect some cameos and returning cast members to show up for their long-time colleague.

David McCallum's Long and Eventful Career

Image via NBC

McCallum has had a career spanning several decades, even before he became a household favorite as Ducky, his breakout role came in 1961 as Illya Kuryakin in The Man from U.N.C.L.E TV series. He followed that success with films like Freud and A Night to Remember, The Great Escape, Billy Budd, The Greatest Story Ever Told, Mosquito Squadron, and many more. Fans also remember him widely from his TV appearances in shows like The Outer Limits, Law & Order, and Sex and the City. Along with being a celebrated actor he was also a musician and made songs with a unique spin on the popular music of the time.

NCIS Season 21 returns February 12 and the tribute episode will air on February 19 on CBS. Stay tuned at Collider for further updates.

