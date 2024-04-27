The Big Picture NCIS's "Great Wide Open" is an emotional roller coaster episode as Jethro Gibbs and McGee go to Alaska to uncover an environmental crisis at Sonoma.

The heartwarming goodbye scene shows Gibbs mentoring McGee while fly-fishing, ending with the line, "You're getting there," giving Gibbs a satisfying farewell.

The episode is full of emotional goodbyes, showcasing the impact Gibbs had on every character.

NCIS is the perfect crime show that has so many heartbreaking moments, along with good moments. It's got a great combination of seriousness, comedy, and lightheartedness. But with a show that's been on for 22 years, the cast will inevitably part ways. When Tony DiNozzo (Michael Weatherly) departed the show, some big shoes were left to fill. Who could take over for such an influential and hilarious character? The same can be said for when Ziva David (Cote De Pablo) left. She was such a badass and got the job done with style. She and Tony are such a power couple that it's hard to imagine how the show would continue. Another memorable departure was Abby Sciuto (Pauley Perrette), who was integral to the crew with her smarts and big heart. Even when Caitlin Todd (Sasha Alexander) was killed, it left a hole in audiences' hearts. She was only there for two seasons, but she made an impact. When NCIS hit its 19th season, the show concluded the time of the core character Jethro Gibbs (Mark Harmon), and there wasn't a dry eye on set when he was filming his farewell to NCIS.

Jethro Gibbs Says Farewell in "Great Wide Open"

The episode in question is Season 19, Episode 4, "Great Wide Open." Prepare yourself for an emotional roller coaster because this one isn't missing any stops. It starts with everyone looking for Gibbs after he steals FBI agent Parker's (Gary Cole) car and runs away with the suspect, who later ends up dying but not because of Gibbs. It turns out everyone knows where Gibbs is except the FBI and Parker. Gibbs and Timothy McGee (Sean Murray) are in Alaska working on a case to stop the evil corporation Sonoma, which plans to destroy the environment with their new project. Though fake tests "prove" the environment will be untouched, a journalist wrote an article about how they definitely would be killing the entire ecosystem and has evidence to prove it. But, the catch is she, along with several others, has been murdered over this situation, and no one knows where the article is.

Ducky (David McCallum) is reunited with Dr. Palmer (Brian Dietzen) after not seeing him for a while, and that's when Ducky discovers a QR code that is the missing article, stating that Sonoma Corporations will destroy the environment. They also found a statement signed by Sonia Eberhart (Valarie Pettiford), the CEO of Sonoma, saying she knew about the whole thing. Then, Parker finally tracks them down. But the catch is that Gibbs told Parker where to find him to prevent the Feds from thinking he was running. Parker arrests Gibbs, but Gibbs and McGee convince him not to and instead help stop Sonia before it's too late. Of course, he agrees, and together, the three of them capture her and find her accomplice for hiring the hitman to kill the people who got too close to finding out the truth. Worried about McGee getting an aiding and embedding charge, Gibbs insists that McGee arrest him. After much debate, McGee agrees and takes him to Parker. To everyone's surprise, Parker undoes the handcuffs after researching Gibbs and his supposed line crossing. It also helped that an old friend, Tobias Fornell (Joe Spano), vouched for him. Gibbs is free to go.

Jethro Gibbs And Tim McGee Share A Moment Together

But Gibbs shares one final scene with McGee, giving the character an emotional departure. They're fly-fishing together, enjoying the scenery and each other's company as Gibbs gives McGee a pep talk he'll carry the rest of his life. Gibbs got to see McGee grow from probie to senior field agent and encourages him further before they go their separate ways, saying, "You're getting there. You just gotta find your rhythm. Your rhythm, not mine." It's so satisfying to get approval from mentors, especially after all your hard work, which is absolutely true for McGee, who has worked tirelessly for NCIS. Gibbs finishes his pep talk with, "Be patient. It's about progress, not perfection. Once you know the basics, the rest just comes from inside."

Gibbs gives McGee his final and most heart-wrenching goodbye, saying, "I could not have hoped for anyone better to watch my back for the past 18 years than you, Tim," before wrapping him in a hug and telling him he loves him. McGee reciprocates with tears in his eyes and heads for the plane, taking him back to NCIS headquarters. This scene hit Sean Murray hard, as he and Mark Harmon enjoyed working together. Murray recalls looking around when they were fly-fishing, and there wasn't a dry eye in sight, so he knew they were doing something right. When the audience watches this episode, there isn't a dry eye there either. Mark Harmon has been a staple in the series since the beginning, and McGee has been there almost from the start, so having these two finish on such a tender and heartwarming moment is the perfect full-circle moment.

"Great Wide Open" Is A Great Big Tear Jerker

That wasn't the only part of the NCIS episode with teary eyes from the audience. The entire episode is chock-full of emotional scenes where Gibbs gets sentimental with his friends. You could tell Gibbs knew he might not return after the mission. That and the giant hole he left in his basement from the boat. The way the episode is set up with everyone's flashbacks makes it seem like they knew it was goodbye. Gibbs gave everyone a pep talk before he left, like Nicholas Torres (Wilmer Valderrama). Gibbs checks in with him to make sure he's alright and tells him he's doing a good job. Although they haven't been working together as long as some other people, it was still a heartwarming moment where Gibbs showed how much he cares.

But aside from the goodbye to McGee, the next emotional goodbye on the roster had to be with Ducky. It wasn't a long scene, but it packed a punch. Ducky told Gibbs he was worried about him, and Gibbs said he'd be okay. They hugged, but not just any hug, a hug you give someone special, a longtime friend. That's when Gibbs says, "You're a great friend," which, for two men who don't share their feelings often, is saying a lot. They've known each other for so long, and you can tell their friendship was genuine at that moment. Jethro Gibbs left a hefty hole within the NCIS crew. Although it's nice to see his name under the producer title in the credits, the show would not be the same without the fearless leader we had all come to know and love. He was tough, but he knew how to care for his agents and show how he cared in unconventional ways.

NCIS is streaming on Paramount+ in the U.S.

