The Big Picture NCIS: Hawai'i fans can look forward to owning the entire series on DVD this Fall with over 25 minutes of special features.

The 15-disc DVD collection includes 54 episodes, 4 crossover episodes, and 2 hours of special features for an exciting viewing experience.

Despite being the shortest-lived series in the NCIS franchise, NCIS: Hawai'i Season 3 promises thrilling episodes and bonus content.

Although fans will unfortunately not get to have another run of the Hawaiian spinoff of the NCIS franchise, the series just got an enticing update as it's heading to digital in a few months. NCIS: Hawai'i in its entirety arrives on DVD this Fall with over 25 minutes of Special Features. What a thrill indeed, considering that the show was axed in April 2024 after three seasons, making it the shortest-lived series in the entire NCIS franchise and the third to end after NCIS: Los Angeles and NCIS: New Orleans so far.

Featuring 54 exhilarating episodes of NCIS: Hawai’i, the 15-disc DVD collection also contains four crossover episodes and two hours of special features. Not to mention, its final season, which is a 3-Disc collection, includes every thrilling episode of the installment along with two featurettes, namely Ruah’s Rules: Directing NCIS and NCIS: Hawai’i and NCIS: Hawai’i Season 3: The Third Wave plus a gag reel!

From Paramount Home Entertainment, NCIS: Hawai’i Seasons 1-3 will arrive on DVD on October 8, 2024, and fans will get to join in the explosive adventures all through the episodes, including in the final season where Sam Hanna (LL Cool J) teams up with Special Agent Jane Tennant (Vanessa Lachey). Of course, the fun doesn’t end there in Season 3, as viewers also get to follow the team as they track down a group of convicts that have escaped onto the island, locate a high-profile Russian prisoner known as "The Chemist," and race to neutralize a mysterious terrorist group before they can strike again.

'NCIS: Hawai'i' Gets Canceled

Close

Weeks before NCIS: Hawai’i aired its final episode, set for May 6, 2024, CBS brought the spinoff show to an end, much to fans' disappointment. However, an abridged fourth season on a lower budget was reportedly being considered, together with other prospective concessions, to keep the show alive long enough to come up with the right send-off, but sadly, that was never executed.

Created by Christopher Silber, Jan Nash, and Matt Bosack, NCIS: Hawaiʻi is the fourth series in the NCIS franchise and follows a fictional team of special agents from the Naval Criminal Investigative Service based in Hawaiʻi. The police procedural series premiered on CBS in September 2021 with twenty-two episodes similar to the second season. However, Season 3, which premiered in February 2024, has only ten episodes. In addition to Lachey, who stars as Jane Tennant in the drama series, other stars included are Alex Tarrant, Noah Mills, Yasmine Al-Bustami, Jason Antoon, Tori Anderson and Kian Talan.

All seasons of NCIS: Hawai’i will be available on DVD on October 8, 2024.