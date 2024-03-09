The long-running police procedural NCIS, itself a spin-off of JAG, has been a big hit for CBS, leading to multiple additional spin-offs. The fourth and most recent, NCIS: Hawai'i, premiered in 2021 and follows Jane Tennant (Vanessa Lachey), the first female in charge of Pearl Harbor's Naval Criminal Investigative Service division, and the first female leader in the franchise, as her team investigates crimes involving the Navy. The show has two seasons behind it already, with the third currently underway.

At its best—just like its predecessors—NCIS: Hawai'i combines the characters' personal struggles with compelling cases. It is also considered the best of the spin-offs and the one that comes closest to matching the original series in quality, and this is demonstrated through its best episodes.

NCIS: Hawai'i Release Date September 20, 2021 Creator Matt Bosack, Jan Nash, Christopher Silber Cast vanessa lachey , Alex Tarrant , Noah Mills , Jason Antoon Seasons 3

10 "Changing Tides"

Season 2, Episode 6

In “Changing Tides,” after being exposed to fentanyl, a Marine corporal had a seizure and died in a tide pool, leading the team to race to find where the drugs came from. They learned that numerous bags of fentanyl had washed up on three beaches, and they eventually discovered the source was a sunken plane that had been carrying the drug, causing it to seep into the water. Meanwhile, Jane’s son Alex expressed his desire to take a gap year and spend it traveling.

“Changing Tides” presented the team with an interesting case, one that had some unpredictability to it, especially when it came to the source of the fentanyl. But the great strength of the episode was the way the team’s case also gave the audience a closer look at the show’s characters. It was a particularly harrowing episode for Jesse, as not only did his contact with fentanyl put his life in danger, but it also brought back memories of his own experience with the drug.

9 "Switchback"

Season 1, Episode 21

Captain Milius returned to Hawaii for a secret prisoner exchange in “Switchback” and asked Tennant to accompany him to the Philippines, where the exchange was to take place. The exchange was related to the case the NCIS team was working on, the stabbing death of a Marine who tried to intervene when he saw a couple arguing in public, although the incident appeared to have been staged specifically to target the man.

“Switchback” was an exciting buildup to the end of the season. The team’s case was interesting, and the intrigue was only improved by the ties to Milius’ prisoner exchange. One mystery led to another here—despite finding out what really happened with the murdered Marine, the prisoner exchange took a turn after one of the prisoners died. Who killed him and why was the big cliffhanger heading into the season finale.

8 "Spies"

Season 1, Episode 13

In the two-part episode “Spies,” the team investigated the death of a Navy engineer from an apparent poisoning and learned the last person he saw was Maggie, Tennant’s mentor. The team uncovered a Chinese spy ring and one agent in particular with apparent ties to Maggie, leading Tennant to suspect that Maggie was a double agent. Amid the investigation, Maggie was kidnapped, and then later taken into FBI custody.

Maggie, as well as Tennant’s relationship with her, provided some of the best moments of Season 1, and “Spies” laid the groundwork for what happened to Maggie and how it impacted Tennant. The episode was a great look at Maggie’s past and her character overall, as well as what happens when people learn something new about someone close to them—what Tennant learned made her question her memories and relationship with Maggie.

7 "Impostor"

Season 1, Episode 9

In “Impostor,” NCIS prepared to honor the 80th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor. Meanwhile, the team worked on a case involving bones from World War II found in a cave by a man searching the beach with a metal detector. A DNA test revealed the man, named Ken Ito, had been murdered 80 years prior and had the same name as a 100-year-old Pearl Harbor survivor being honored that day.

“Impostor” was a fitting way to acknowledge the Pearl Harbor attack, especially given the show’s setting of Hawaii. It was also an intriguing mystery, with the question of the real identity of both the murder victim and the man using his name, which ended up being a spy story. The episode also highlighted the heartbreaking reality of life with dementia, as the survivor proved to be difficult to interview and somewhat unreliable due to his issues with his memory.

6 "License to Thrill"

Season 3, Episode 3

In “License to Thrill,” the team investigated the daytime robbery of the Navy Federal Credit Union, which ended in the thief leading police in a motorcycle chase before he jumped off a cliff and escaped via jet-ski driven by an accomplice. The brazen nature of the robbery and escape led the team to believe the robbery was about thrill-seeking as opposed to getting money. Meanwhile, Sam remained in Hawaii, and Tennant was curious as to why.

“License to Thrill” was an aptly titled episode with an interesting case. But the best part of the episode was its characters, especially Jesse and Whistler. For Jesse, the episode—and the adrenaline junkies in it—presented an opportunity to explore a more exciting lifestyle, compared to his “boring” life as a husband and father. As for Whistler, she revealed she’s a little more fun and adventurous than she seems.

5 "Broken"

Season 1, Episode 14

In “Broken,” after Maggie was found to be a CIA mole and was arrested, Tennant was questioned about their relationship. Meanwhile, the team investigated an attack on a group of Marines who collapsed during a game of beach volleyball and bled from their ears, which suggested an ultrasonic weapon had been used. Despite concerns of terrorism, in the end, the perpetrator was actually targeting his ex-fiancée’s new boyfriend in an attempt to win her back.

NCIS: Hawai'i has had a few episodes focusing on relationships, and “Broken” was one of the best ones. In the aftermath of Maggie’s arrest and the information it brought to light, Tennant looked back on their relationship and began to question how authentic it was and whether Maggie had actually been using her. At the same time, the team’s case was an example of how far some people are willing to go to hold on to love.

4 "Past Due"

Season 2, Episode 21

In “Past Due,” when a former MI6 agent working as a mercenary was found dead, the incident uncovered secrets from Tennant’s past—including her former alias—leading her to go to great lengths to find the killer. Although the team tried to help her, their investigation was made more difficult by an OSP agent investigating Tennant, and although he benched her, she continued to work on the case. The episode was the first in a two-part season finale.

“Past Due” was a thrilling, fast-paced season finale about how far people will go to keep their loved ones safe, whether it’s their actual family or their chosen family, like the NCIS team. For Tennant, this meant sending her kids to stay with their dad while she looked into the agent’s murder, while for the team, it meant sticking by her and helping her, even as she pushed them away.

3 "Pirates"

Season 1, Episode 15

In “Pirates,” Jesse’s day of sailing with his teenage daughter, Gracie, took a turn when pirates took control of their yacht and held its passengers as hostages—but Jesse called Tennant and put his phone on speaker, so she’d hear what was going on and know the yacht was in danger. He also instructed Gracie to pretend they didn’t know each other and not to say anything about his status as a federal agent.

The NCIS franchise often puts its characters and their loved ones in danger, and Hawai'i is no exception. In “Pirates,” the target was Jesse—and the episode was all the more harrowing thanks to his role as a devoted father. But it also demonstrated his quick thinking, both in calling Tennant and in his instructions to Gracie. Her safety was his biggest concern, and he knew their relationship would only put her in more danger.

2 "Deep Fake"

Season 2, Episode 10

In “Deep Fake,” multiple NCIS teams gather in Washington, D.C., to celebrate the retirement of a professor, who was found dead of an apparent suicide the day before the party. Meanwhile, Tennant, Jimmy Palmer, and Sam Hanna were kidnapped by a woman who claimed she was a CIA agent and their kidnapping was related to the professor’s death. The episode was part of a three-hour crossover between NCIS and the spin-off NCIS: Los Angeles.

The scope of the crossover was ambitious, and it paid off. “Deep Fake” was a compelling episode with interesting characters and with three shows and numerous characters involved, it was a great one for fans. In addition to the case of the professor, the episode also featured conflict between the teams, as well as thrilling action sequences and well-executed fight scenes. And just about everyone gets their own moment to shine.

1 "Ohana"

Season 1, Episode 22

In the Season 1 finale “Ohana,” Captain Milius—who was a love interest for Tennant and was transferred to the Pentagon early in the season—still worked with Tennant and her team following a prisoner exchange between the U.S. and Russia, and both prisoners ultimately died. Billy Boyd guest starred as the leader of a group trying to promote dialogue between the two countries that were using it as a front for weapons smuggling. Meanwhile, Whistler took Ernie’s advice on how to win Lucy back with a grand gesture.

“Ohana” was a strong way to end Season 1, giving closure to some of its storylines and relationships. While the storyline involving the prisoner exchange was a great one, the strength of the episode was in the team’s relationships, especially between Whistler and Lucy. Whistler’s grand gesture was to sing to Lucy at a party, and the sweet moment was the highlight of the episode, plus it paid off.

Watch on CBS

NEXT: The 10 Best Episodes of 'NCIS', Ranked According to IMDb