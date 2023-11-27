The Big Picture NCIS: Hawai'i is set to begin production for its third season and will include a traditional blessing ceremony before filming, just like the previous seasons.

LL Cool J will be returning to the NCIS universe, reprising his role as Sam Hanna from NCIS: Los Angeles.

The upcoming third season will continue to entertain fans with new mastermind criminals, a thrilling plot, and the return of the entire cast, including Vanessa Lachey as Jane Tennant. The season will premiere on February 12.

NCIS: Hawai'i is all set to begin production again and will seek traditional blessings before the series commences filming, just like it did for the previous two seasons. The series will also bring back LL Cool J, reprising his role as Sam Hanna in NCIS: Los Angeles, after the series ended its 14-season-long run earlier this year, according to Deadline. LL Cool J made a cameo appearance in the Season 2 finale back in May, setting the tone for his arrival in the spin-off in the upcoming season. The news comes ahead of the NCIS: Hawai'i’s Season 3 premiere which is set for February 12, next year.

NCIS: Hawai’i is the latest location-based spin-off from the NCIS universe. It premiered back in 2021 and became an instant fan favorite and a standout on CBS. The Hawai’i-based series follows Vanessa Lachey as Jane Tennant, the first female Special Agent in Charge of NCIS Pearl Harbor, and her team of Naval Crime Investigative Services members as they solve crimes, protect national security, and balance their duty to their families and the country. The second season of NCIS Hawai’i opened with a crossover that saw Jane joining other members of the mothership NCIS crew to stop a sinister plot by The Raven, who seeks to disrupt crucial global military exercises. While the Season 2 ratings were no match for the premiere season, it made a worthy entry to the series, earning the upcoming third season.

The fans are really enjoying the new team led by Tennant, as they investigate crimes related to the military and national security. While the details about the upcoming season are kept tightly under wraps, it is certain to be full of new mastermind criminals, and a thrilling plot while taking ahead the story of our favorite characters. With numerous talents in front and behind the camera, the third season will certainly entertain fans with new mysteries. The upcoming season will see the entire cast returning alongside Lachey and LL Cool J. The series stars Alex Tarrant as Kai Holman, Noah Mills as Jesse Boone, Yasmine Al-Bustami as Lucy Tara, Jason Antoon as Ernie Malik, Tori Anderson as Kathrine Marie "Kate" Whistler, Kian Talan as Alex Tennant, and more. Recurring cast members include Enver Gjokaj, Julie White, Sharif Atkins, Anthony Ruivivar, and many more.

NCIS Hawai’i Season 3 will premiere on February 12, next year. The series is available to stream on Paramount+.

