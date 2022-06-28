In honor of its cast Hawaiian traditions, the production for the second season of CBS' NCIS: Hawai'i officially started filming in Oahu with a customary Hawaiian blessing centered around "hana hou," a Hawaiian term that means "work anew" and "try again." The ceremony was held under the series' general filming COVID-19 safety protocols.

In addition to the series' producers and crew, the NCIS: Hawai'i stars also participated in the ceremony, including Vanessa Lachey (Love Is Blind), Alex Tarrant (Night Raiders), Noah Mills (The Enemy Within), Jason Antoon (Claws), Yasmine Al-Bustami (Lucky), and Tori Anderson (Love Under the Olive Tree). Officiated by Kahu (officiant) Kordell Kekoa, the second season's blessing incorporates the traditional royal maile leis, Oli Aloha (welcoming chant), and Pule Ho’oku’u (closing prayer). The blessing ceremony happened on Monday before the filming commenced.

The executive producer of NCIS: Hawai'i, Christopher Silber, previously teased on Twitter that they are "ramping up production" on the upcoming Season 2, in response to a post on the NCIS: Hawai'i official Twitter page that stated, "We’re headed back to the island on September 19 for more action, drama, and above all, more of your favorite #NCISHawaii crew. Are you ready?"

Season 1 of NCIS: Hawai'i, which premiered in September 2021, follows the first female Special Agent in Charge of NCIS Pearl Harbor, Jane Tennant (Lachey), who has flourished and climbed to reach a significant rank in a system that has opposed her every inch of the process. Jane and her unflinching team balance family and country all while uncovering major crimes and stirring up riffs on the island.

The focal story of the new season has not been revealed yet, but it would likely not stray too far away from the first season's main premise. What we know so far is that Lucy (Al-Bustami) and Whistler (Anderson) are back together, and hopefully, there will be more content that involves them as the season progresses. Back in season 1, the writers did an excellent job of pulling off the storyline, and the series' fans hope to see the same in the second season.

The upcoming second season of NCIS: Hawai'i will premiere on the CBS Television Network on September 19 – just three months away – and will air from 10:00 AM to 11:00 PM, ET/PT. It will also stream live and on-demand on Paramount+.

