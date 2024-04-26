The Big Picture CBS cancels NCIS: Hawai'i after three seasons, with the series finale set to air on May 6.

A shortened fourth season with a reduced budget was considered but never came to fruition.

Joining So Help Me Todd and CSI: Vegas, the show is one of the tougher cuts in preparation for future seasons.

With days left until CBS unveils its full schedule for the fall, the network has opted to bring NCIS: Hawai'i to an end after three seasons. The Season 3 finale, set to air on May 6, will now act as the series finale for the fourth show in the NCIS canon. Per Deadline, a shortened fourth season on a reduced budget was reportedly in consideration, along with other potential concessions, to keep the show alive long enough to craft a proper send-off, but that never came to fruition. One of the last series on the bubble for the network, it joins So Help Me Todd and CSI: Vegas among its tough cuts in preparation for future seasons of television.

NCIS: Hawai'i was the long-running procedural franchise's first female-led iteration, following Jane Tennant (Vanessa Lachey), the first woman to lead the team at NCIS Pearl Harbor as Special Agent in Charge. Throughout the show's run, her rise as a leader has been tracked as she built up a rapport with the team during high-stakes naval and military missions filled with intrigue and threats to national security. In addition to the job, the team balanced their personal lives and commitments to their families. Even in this most recent season, the series has been a solid ratings draw for CBS with 7.8 million linear viewers on average of late, making the decision to say goodbye to the Pearl Harbor team all the more difficult.

Matt Bosack, Jan Nash, and Christopher Silber created the sunny spinoff series, with the cast also featuring Alex Tarrant, Noah Mills, Yasmine Al-Bustami, Jason Antoon, Tori Anderson, and Kian Talan. Season 3 sought to better tie the Pearl Harbor office with the other NCIS teams, bringing NCIS: Los Angeles star LL Cool J aboard to make guest appearances throughout. Additionally, the upcoming two-part season finale will see the return of a few familiar faces for loyal viewers, including Henry Ian Cusick's Agent John Swift, along with a few other surprises to send things off with a bang.

The 'NCIS' Franchise Will Continue Going Strong Without 'Hawai'i'

Close

The sudden cancelation of Hawai'i says less about the state of NCIS than it does about the state of CBS overall. With the network's originals performing very well and a load of new shows on the horizon, including a Matlock reboot and the Sherlock Holmes spinoff, Watson, there was little room to cram the naval crime procedural into its lineup. Fans of the franchise still have reason to be excited about where things are heading, with Mark Harmon and Sean Harmon's NCIS: Origins set to follow a young Jethro Gibbs, played by Austin Stowell, and NCIS: Sydney lined up for Season 2. Of course, the mainline series is also secured for Season 22.

The now-series finale of NCIS: Hawai'i will air on May 6 on CBS. Past seasons are streaming now on Paramount+.

NCIS: Hawai'i Follow a team of Naval criminal investigators who operate on the Hawaiian islands. Release Date September 20, 2021 Creator Matt Bosack, Jan Nash, Christopher Silber Cast vanessa lachey , Alex Tarrant , Noah Mills , Jason Antoon Main Genre Crime Seasons 3

Watch on Paramount+