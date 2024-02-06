Originally debuting back in 2021, NCIS: Hawai'i has already picked up enough traction following its first two seasons that, despite being the fourth show in the NCIS franchise, it is now widely considered the unofficial second son behind the original NCIS. Not simply a fun romp of a procedural, NCIS: Hawai'i is also a trailblazer for the franchise as not just the first to be set outside of the mainland USA, but also the first to star a female lead, in particular Vanessa Lachey as Jane Tennant. As Season 2 came to an explosive close, the confirmation of Season 3 was expectedly right behind it, with that upcoming third outing now merely days away. So, with that in mind, here is everything we know about NCIS: Hawai'i Season 3 so far.

When Is NCIS: Hawai'i Season 3 Coming Out?

Image via CBS

NCIS: Hawai'i Season 3 officially launches on Monday, February 12, 2024, at 10 p.m. EST, marking the show's return to a Monday night timeslot.

Where Can You Watch NCIS: Hawai'i Season 3?

As usual, Season 3 will be available to watch live on CBS on the aforementioned release date, which just so happens to be directly after NCIS Season 21, which airs at 9 p.m. EST. Fear not if you cannot make it for the live launch, as episodes will be available to stream the day after they air on Paramount Plus. Currently, all episodes of Seasons 1 and 2 of NCIS: Hawai'i are available for your viewing pleasure on Paramount Plus.

Is There a Trailer for NCIS: Hawai'i Season 3?

Yes! On January 16, TVLine exclusively released the upcoming trailer for Season 3, showcasing a bunch of the gang back in high-octane action. Although the trailer gives no concrete plot information, it does excitingly highlight LL Cool J as Sam Hanna in his new role on Hawai'i, as the former NCIS: Los Angeles Senior Field Agent takes to the tropical streets for the first time on a permanent basis.

Who Is in the Cast for Ncis: Hawai’I Season 3?

Close

NCIS: Hawai'i certainly wouldn't be the success it is without its matriarch Jane Tennant played by the ever-brilliant Vanessa Lachey (How I Met Your Mother). She will be returning for Season 3 most likely alongside the likes of Tori Anderson (Killjoys) as Kate Whistler, Alex Tarrant (The Good Doctor) as Kai Holman, Seana Kofoed (American Princess) as Carla Chase, Noah Mills (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier) as Jesse Boone, Yasmine Al-Bustami (Nashville) as Lucy Tara, and Jason Antoon (Minority Report) as Ernie Malik.

There is a slight chance that both Julie White (Transformers) as Maggie Shaw and Henry Ian Cusick (Lost) as John Swift may also return after their pivotal turns in the previous season, but perhaps the most exciting addition to the cast following his Season 2 finale cameo is LL Cool J, reprising his role as Sam Hanna from NCIS: Los Angeles. Exactly how many episodes he will appear in is anyone's guess, but to have him track down killers and crooks in a permanent capacity alongside Jane and co is the stuff of many NCIS fans' dreams.

What Is NCIS: Hawai'i Season 3 About?

Unfortunately, there is not yet any sort of synopsis for Season 3 in its entirety. However, this is standard for a series like this, with its procedural format lending itself to episodic plot lines. There is still going to be some sense of an overarching plot thread throughout Season 3 though, as is customary for all NCIS seasons, with the upcoming outing perhaps ready to delve into Jane's desperation to track down her former mentor, Maggie Shaw who is now an on-the-run fugitive with a point to prove. In an interview with ET, actor Noah Mills who plays Jesse Boone cryptically teased the plot for the upcoming season, saying:

“There are some major changes coming to season 3 and it will be a different dynamic, I’ll put it that way, in the beginning of season 3. "I’m sure there will be some uncomfortable adjustments and some new relationships that we’ll have to explore within season 3, which I think will be really fun and intense.”

Many fans will also be hoping for a return to the romance between Lucy and Kate, with all eyes on how that particular relationship will develop after complaints about the plot thread's stuttering started following actor Yasmine Al-Bustami's forced episode reduction in Season 2 due to scheduling conflicts. Hopefully, with a clear road ahead, we can finally find some daylight in this blossoming romance.

Who Is Behind NCIS: Hawai'i Season 3?

Image via CBS

It is expected that many of the same behind-the-scenes names will be back to continue their work on the production of NCIS: Hawai'i, including the trio of creators Matt Bosack, Jan Nash, and Christopher Sibler who also all work as writers on the series. Alongside them are the likes of writers Yakira Chambers and Amy Rutberg, the show's mainstay director Tim Andrew, and co-producers Noah Evslin and Eric Fox Hays.

NCIS: Hawai'i Season 3 Episode Information

Although we do not know exactly how many episodes there will be in Season 3, we do know some information about the opening pair of episodes in particular. Episode one is titled "Run and Gun" and has the following synopsis:

"Having passed medical and psych evaluations, Tennant is surprised to see Sam conducting her final interview to clear her return to work. Following a breach in the US Marshal's database, Sam joins Tennant in Las Vegas to locate the hacker."

Episode two doesn't have an official synopsis, but we do know that the episode is titled "Crash and Burn".