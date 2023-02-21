CBS is bringing back its biggest crime dramas for new seasons in the 2023-2024 run. Among the slew of renewals today, the network announced that the NCIS spinoff NCIS: Hawai'i would be coming back to the 50th state for its third season.

NCIS: Hawai'i is the latest of the NCIS location-based spinoffs, premiering back in 2021 and quickly becoming a standout on CBS. The series follows a new group of Naval Crime Investigative Services members based out of Pearl Harbor and led by Vanessa Lachey's Jane Tennant. Between completing missions that concern national security and managing their personal lives, the new Aloha state group has quickly grown into another tight-knit bunch of crime solvers. Season 2 kicked off last year with a crossover that saw Tennant join other members of the staple NCIS crew to thwart a sinister plot by The Raven to interrupt crucial global military exercises. While this season as a whole hasn't matched the ratings highs of its freshman outing, it has remained a solid contributor for CBS alongside its fellow NCIS series.

The entire main cast of NCIS: Hawai'i is expected to return with Season 3 including Lachey as Tennant. In addition, the series features Alex Tarrant, Noah Mills, Yasmine Al-Bustami, Jason Antoon, Tori Anderson, and Kian Talan among its ranks.

Season 2 took a week off, but is expected to pick back up on Monday with a new episode titled "Good Samaritan." Per the synopsis, the crew will tackle the case of a missing Navy officer whose body washes up on shore, requiring the expertise of special agent Pike (Mark Gessner) to solve the case. While the crux of the episode revolves around the mystery, Tennant will also meet her son Alex's (Talan) new girlfriend.

Read the Official Statement From CBS Head Amy Reisenbach

It's a good day overall for fans of CBS crime dramas as both Hawai'i's parent series NCIS and the spinoff series CSI: Las Vegas were also renewed for Seasons 21 and 3 respectively. The network is sticking with much of its usual content going into the 2023-2024 season, with new seasons of The Amazing Race, Survivor, Tough as Nails, Lingo, 60 Minutes, and 48 Hours also ordered. CBS President Amy Reisenbach touted the slate of shows the network has on offer, saying in an official statement:

This season CBS is continuing its winning tradition, delivering an unparalleled combination of top returning series and new hit shows that are entertaining huge audiences on both broadcast and streaming. It is a testament to the stellar work being done by our best-in-class talent in front of and behind the camera that we have had yet another exceptional season, and I know we will only continue to build on this foundation of outstanding programming as we look ahead toward next fall.

NCIS: Hawai'i returns for a new episode on CBS on February 27.