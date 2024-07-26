The Big Picture NCIS: Hawai'i faced an unexpected cancellation after three seasons, leaving fans and showrunners surprised.

The creators had plans for NCIS: Hawai'i Season 4, including potential storylines involving weddings and character revelations.

Despite the cancellation, all seasons of NCIS: Hawai'i are available for streaming on Paramount+.

Three whole months have passed since CBS canceled one of the best NCIS series, and fans still mourn this unexpected loss. In April 2024, NCIS: Hawai’i was canceled after three seasons, which surprised not only the ever-dedicated viewers but also showrunners Jan Nash and Christopher Silber, who recently opened up about it to TVLine. NCIS: Hawai’i is a spin-off of the long-running series NCIS and the fourth show in the entire NCIS franchise.

According to the creators, NCIS: Hawai’i Season 3 finale would not have ended the way it did if they had known a cancelation was coming. They said, "We were obviously surprised. If we’d known it was coming, we probably wouldn’t have ended the series on a cliffhanger. The fact that the studio and the network didn’t stop us makes it seem like they might not have seen it coming, either. We loved our show and know other people loved it, too, but the TV business is a fickle mistress, and one can’t take business decisions personally. But it still stings."

At the same time, the series’ execs also shared a few details about plans for a fourth season if NCIS: Hawai’i had not been scratched, saying, "While not fully fleshed out, we had a general idea of where the Maggie story was going. It would have eventually intersected with Jane Tennant’s mother, but it was also going to move back into the dark world of Tennant’s spy past, using those stories to increase our understanding of who Jane was, but also to learn more about her team in the process."

There Could Have Been A Wedding In 'NCIS: Hawai’i' Season 4

Nash and Silber did not stop there with specifics about NCIS: Hawai’i Season 4, but they also mentioned the possibility of revisiting Kate (Tori Anderson) and Lucy’s (Yasmine Al-Bustami) brief conversation about weddings in the past season. In their words, "We hadn’t fully landed on what was going to happen in Season 4. But there would have been some movement. Whether it would have been a wedding, meeting families, or some other thing, we didn’t know." Another detail that was to be added to the fourth season was the revelation of Jesse’s (Noah Mills) wife, who “would have shown up eventually,” as revealed by the showrunners.

With only a few days left until NCIS: Hawai’i Season 3 finale was set to air back in May, CBS canceled the police procedural series, making it the third show in the NCIS franchise to end after NCIS: Los Angeles and NCIS: New Orleans. The series' main cast included Vanessa Lachey, Alex Tarrant, Noah Mills, Yasmine Al-Bustami, Jason Antoon, Tori Anderson, and Kian Talan.

All seasons of NCIS: Hawai’i are currently streaming on Paramount+.

