Rocky Carroll discussed the possibility of Director Vance appearing on the Tiva spin-off in an interview.

Michael Weatherly and Cote de Pablo are set to reprise their roles in the untitled series.

The past few months have seen several developments in the NCIS universe, with two spinoffs in the works, and NCIS: Hawaii was canceled after three seasons. Rocky Carroll has played the director of the ever-expanding unit since the universe's inception and has seen it go through all the changes. A Tiva offshoot is one of the shows in development, and in an interview with TV Insider, Carroll talked about the possibility of Director Vance appearing on the show. He expressed interest in checking in on his past team members and discussed how that might happen. He had the same conversation with Michael Weatherly and Cote de Pablo, who are set to reprise their roles in the untitled series. He talked about that, saying:

“It’s funny you should mention it. I just did a podcast with Michael Weatherly and Cote de Pablo, and we had a chat about that, and I said, ‘Who knows? Sometimes the director may need to come in and check in on you kids because you’re on the other side of the world here. That would be kind of fun. Video check-in would be nice. I’d like to see their faces when Vance just walks into the room.”

Carroll also discussed the recent loss in the NCIS universe, expressing shock at learning about NCIS: Hawaii's cancellation. The Vanessa Lachey-led series won't come back for a fourth season, joining the now-ended NCIS: New Orleans and NCIS: Los Angeles. Carroll also hopes that characters from NCIS: Hawaii show up in the other existing shows, just like LL COOL J joined NCIS: Hawaii after NCIS: Los Angeles ended.

“I was shocked [by the news of the cancellation]. Less than two weeks ago, I was doing a talk show with Vanessa Lachey and LL COOL J. We were all sitting around celebrating being a part of the NCIS universe. You never know what the motivating factors are, but I’m hoping that those characters, because we still have the mothership as we call it, we still have NCIS: Sydney, and who knows, those characters may turn up. I mean, LL COOL J’s character came from Los Angeles and was in Hawai’i. So who’s to say that Vanessa Lachey’s character wouldn’t show up somewhere in the NCIS universe again?”

'NCIS' Is Bigger Than One Character or Show

The flagship series has seen many cast changes throughout the two decades it has been on air. However, Mark Harmon's exit was a huge shocker, and after the character had been a staple of the show for so long, some felt that it was time to end the series. Carroll opened up about that, offering a different perspective where the agency is the allure and not the stars. He thinks the show can go on even when the stars leave because the main attraction still remains."

But now what CBS had done—and Harmon was a big factor in this, too, he always wanted the agency to be the star of the show. And CBS has been successful with other shows like CSI; once Billy Petersen left CSI, people thought, ‘Well, he was the main character behind it,’ but the show still had life after that. Because it was about the agency. And I think that’s one of the things that CBS does pretty much better than anybody else.”

Catch the NCIS Season 21 finale and NCIS: Hawaii series finale next Monday on CBS. Past seasons, as well as the rest of the franchise, is streaming now on Paramount+.

